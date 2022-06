LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died at the hospital after an officer-involved shooting with Larimer County deputies Wednesday night following an attempt by them to arrest him on two felony warrants. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office press release, it wasn’t until the second attempt of the day deputies were able to make contact with the suspect, whose name was not available in the release.(credit: CBS) Deputies originally responded to a call from Colorado Parole to get the suspect. They began watching a home in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane around 4:45 p.m. in an unincorporated area of...

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO