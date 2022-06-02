ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie O’Donnell Introduces New GF Aimee In Honor Of Pride Month: Photo

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Rosie O’Donnell didn’t caption the Instagram post she published on June 1, but with a picture being worth a thousand words, she didn’t need to. Rosie, 60, went Instagram Official with her new girlfriend, Aimee, by re-sharing a post from her new girlfriend’s IG account (which is private.) “Happy PRIDE!!!” Amiee captioned the shot of her arms around Rose’s shoulders. Aimee is all smiles in the picture as she leans in. Rosie is also smiling as her new girlfriend holds her tight for the photo.

This photo confirms the speculation that started last month. Rosie first sparked romance rumors when she shared a photo of herself resting on a then-unnamed woman’s leg. “How’s [your] weekend?” she captioned the shot, tagging it with #spokane. The photo showed Rosie next to a heavily tattooed leg and hand, and the ink matches the design on Aimee’s hand in the Pride Month announcement.

For Rosie, this is the newest chapter in her ongoing romantic history. She shares four children with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter: sons Parker, 27, and Blake, 22, and daughters Chelsea, 24, and 19-year-old Vivienne. Rosie and Kelli, 55, called it quits in 2004. Following the split, Rosie was married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015 (h/t Entertainment Tonight). The couple shared a daughter, Dakota, 9, until Michelle’s death in 2017 from an apparent suicide. Rosie was also engaged to Elizabeth Rooney, a Boston Police officer. The couple went their separate ways in 2019 after two years together.

Aimee — whose last name is currently unknown and who reportedly posts makeup tutorials on TikTok — appeared on a podcast called “Lesbian Speaking” in 2021, according to Page Six. Aimee reportedly married at age 21 “out of duty” after being raised in a strict Mormon household in Boise, Idaho. Five years after marrying, Aimee divorced her husband and spent eight years battling for full custody. She also reportedly has a son. She also said that it took her a long time to reconcile her sexuality because of her upbringing and has spoken with many ex-Mormons about their experience.

