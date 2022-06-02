ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gabrielle Union, 49, Strips Down Completely For Sexy Pool Photo Taken By Dwyane Wade

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELchR_0fyDcChV00
Image Credit: MEGA

Gabrielle Union, 49, had nothing to hide in a hot new Instagram photo, posted to her grid on Wednesday, June 1. In fact, the LA’s Finest actress got completely naked to take a dip in the pool during a romantic getaway with hubby Dwyane Wade, 40.

Gabi stripped down to nothing for the photo, which was tagged from a beautiful private pool the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa near San Diego, California. The Bring it On star sunk herself into the water slowly, teasing the top of her hips and a hint of her derriere along with all of her toned, bare back.

Looking sexy and carefree,she raked her hair through her long braids. Just a sliver of the star’s smile could be seen as she angled her chin to the side in the snapshot. Joking about her taste for thirst traps, Gabi captioned the shot with a cheeky, “Back to our regularly scheduled programming” while tagging her main man D-Wade as photog.

Though Gabrielle clearly had no shortage of confidence, the star recently opened up about her struggles with self-esteem and how she’s shedding light on the harmful effects of social media in partnership with Dove. Talking to Good Morning America on May 4, 2022, she said, “There’s so many other ways that our children can be harmed, and especially our girls. And they also have to understand that the people that you’re comparing yourself to, especially the people that you don’t know, they don’t look like what they present themselves to be.” Gabi and Dwayne share daughter Kaavia James, 3, and she is stepmom to his daughter Zaya, 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwkcH_0fyDcChV00
Gabrielle Union oozed confidence in the snapshot. She just partnered with Dove on ‘The Self-Esteem Project. (MEGA)

“We all want to present this fictionalized version of ourselves to social media, but I don’t always think we understand the harmful effects of doing that. And you know, for our girls, they need to understand that it’s not real. And it’s okay to be exactly you because it will get you a lot further than pretending to be someone else and always feeling less than.”

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant: MTV Star Expecting 1st Baby With Model Boyfriend

Chanel West Coast is going to be a mom! The 33-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star confirmed she is expecting her first child with model boyfriend Dom Fenison to E! News on June 2 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” she said. “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Reveals She ‘Begged’ To Wear Controversial Miu Miu Mini Skirt On ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

Nicole Kidman gave some juicy details about the barely there outfit she chose to wear by designer Miu Miu on a February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair. According to a May 28 interview she gave with Moulin Rouge! co-star Baz Luhrmann via Vogue Australia, she came up with the idea to rock the scandalous garments herself. The topic of conversation came up after they discussed the difficulty of aging for women in the entertainment industry, when Baz praised the 54-year-old-actress for owning her image.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Valencia, CA
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye Is Pushing For An Engagement To ‘Perfect’ Girlfriend Natasha Bassett

Perhaps the third time’s a charm for billionaire, Elon Musk, 50! On Sunday, May 29, the Tesla CEO — who has been married and divorced twice — was photographed on a romantic getaway in St. Tropez with his Australian actress girlfriend, Natasha Bassett, 29. Apparently, it was a Musk-filled week for Natasha, as the billionaire and his lady love were seen having lunch together just days after Natasha was in Cannes with Elon’s mom, Maye Musk, 74. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Natasha invited Maye as her guest to the premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming biopic, Elvis, in which Natasha has a starring role.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin’s Daughter Apple, 18, Graduates High School: See Photo

“Congratulations to all the graduates, especially Apple Martin,” Gwyneth Paltrow captioned a photo she posted to her Instagram story on June 2. In the picture, Gwyneth, 49, posed alongside her 18-year-old daughter, who wore a deep green graduate gown. The two weren’t alone: Apple’s father and Gwyneth’s ex, Chris Martin, was sandwiched between the two. The Coldplay singer, dressed in a black suit jacket and navy tie, had a bright, proud smile as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s shoulders.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Piqué Confirm Split After 11 Years Together

Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are going their separate ways after 11 years together. The international singing sensation, 45, and her Spanish soccer star partner, 35, announced the decision to split on Saturday, June 4. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The former couple share sons Sasha, 9, and Milan, 7.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Private Plane With King-Sized Bed, Cashmere Seats & More

Kim Kardashian has worked hard for her money, and she isn’t afraid to spend it! In 2021, Kim made one of her biggest purchases yet when she bought her own private plane, a la Kylie Jenner. Kim got to tour the plane for the first time while heading to the Dominican Republic to shoot her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover, and it was documented on the June 2 episode of The Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Pleads For Dad Of Murdered Texas Student To Be Released For Funeral

Kim Kardashian put in a request to Federal Bureau of Prisons to allow for the temporary release of Eli Torres to be able to attend the funeral of his daughter Eliahana Cruz Torres, who was murdered in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas. Kim, 41, shared a photo of the 10 -year-old victim and made an emotional case for Eli to receive a temporary release, as he’s been in prison for a non-violent drug charge.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finest#Dove
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly Reunites With His Mom After Revealing She Left Him When He Was 9

Machine Gun Kelly has reunited with his mom, who left home when he was nine years old. The rapper, 32, posted a snapshot of the mother-son duo to Instagram on June 2, marking the first time he’s shown his parent to his millions of followers. They sat crossed-legged on the ground next to each other and both smiled for the camera. MGK threw up two middle finger emojis for the image, while his mother gave the more diplomatic peace sign. He captioned the post, “introducing … my mom ❤️‍🔥.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Derek Hough’s ‘Really Special’ Proposal Plans Revealed: How He Surprised Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough, 37, and Hayley Erbert, 27, are engaged after seven years of dating! HollywoodLife spoke with the man who designed and brought the proposal to life, Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, EXCLUSIVELY to learn all the behind-the-scenes details of the special moment. “I am very proud of how it turned out, and I adore them and love them very much. This happened in their living room,” he gushed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Shows Off His ‘Cut’ Abs In New Transformation Photos

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra “cut” some body fat over the last several weeks, and now, he’s showing off his result on Instagram. The 30-year-old took to social media on Wednesday, June 1, and said, “This cut is coming along nicely & I’m still maintaining most of my strength in all my lifts! Huge shoutout to @torrez_jerry08 & @_alexis.jean for helping me & giving me advice along the way! I still got some more body fat to shred until I’m ready to bulk again, but for right now, I’m pretty happy with my current results!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mama June Wore Casual Black T-Shirt To Marry Justin Stroud At Georgia Courthouse: Photos

Mama June, 42, was quite the untraditional bride in her marriage to Justin Shroud, 34. In courthouse photos obtained by People and E! News, which can be viewed here and here, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star wore an ensemble of all black. She kept it casual in a baggy black t-shirt with a crown and phrase printed on it and paired it with leggings. She had a full face of makeup on and wore her blonde, wavy hair down. Her groom donned gray pants and a plain white shirt. He accessorized with a gold necklace with a large pendant on it.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Bosworth Goes IG Official With Justin Long As She Kisses Him In Birthday Tribute Post

Kate Bosworth poured out her love for Justin Long on Thursday, June 2. The actress, 39, made the pair’s romance Instagram official on her end, sharing the cutest photos of them together in honor of Justin’s 44th birthday. Several of the images featured the couple kissing and packing on plenty of PDA. Kate also wrote out the sweetest message to her boyfriend and noted how she’s changed since he came into her life.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Insists He’s ‘Involved’ With All 7 Kids As He Prepares To Welcome Baby No. 8

Being a famous rapper, actor, and television host is enough to pack a person’s schedule, let alone being a parent on top of that. Nick Cannon, though, can juggle all his professional commitments and his seven kids. In new comments from the 41-year-old about his life as a busy dad, he claimed he is very present in raising each one of his seven children. “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health for their May-June issue. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up.” He went on to share that he makes sure he helps out with his kid’s hobbies. His duties when it comes to that so far include coaching little league and teaching daughter Monroe how to play guitar.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy