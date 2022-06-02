ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

SJP Reveals Why Kim Cattrall Wasn’t Asked To Return For ‘AJLT’ Amid ‘Painful’ Rift

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Px8g_0fyDc2xU00
Image Credit: Everett Collection

Longtime Sex and the City fans were shocked when Kim Cattrall revealed she wasn’t asked to be a part of And Just Like That, and now Sarah Jessica Parker is revealing exactly the reason why. SJP told THR that “we did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”

The actress didn’t hesitate to note how Kim was a “huge contributor” to Sex and the City’s success. “Her portrayal of that role was wonderful, and it filled out everything, right? There were four points on the picture, and they were all important,” SJP continued. She revealed that showrunner Michael Patrick King was crucial in addressing Samantha’s absence on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yt30N_0fyDc2xU00
The ladies of ‘Sex and the City: The Movie.’ (Everett Collection)

“But we felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael wanted to do. And we thought he handled it beautifully — that she was there and she was present — and that was kind of nice for all of us and, I think, the audience,” Sarah Jessica said.

The Hocus Pocus alum also took a moment to address the drama with Kim that has been amplified by the media over the years. “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a fight, a fight, a fight. I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever,” Sarah Jessica stressed. “There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect actually— There has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody, so that’s been kind of painful for me also.”

The rift between SJP and Kim has kicked up a notch after negotiations with Warner Bros. for a third Sex and the City movie fell through because, according to SJP, there were “things that she [Kim] requested that they were not able to do.” Back in 2017, Kim told Piers Morgan that her decision to not do the third movie had nothing to do with money but because she wanted to close the chapter on Samantha.

When Kim was asked about her relationships with her main co-stars, Kim said she and the other women had “never been friends.” She went on to say, “This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker. I think she could’ve been nicer. I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.” SJP later said on WWHL that Kim’s words about her were “really upsetting.”

Things continued to snowball for the former co-stars for years. After the And Just Like That finale, SJP admitted that didn’t think she’d be OK with Kim ever returning to the role of Samantha on AJLT “because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared.” Kim responded directly to SJP’s comment via Variety. “It would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that,” she said about returning. Kim also noted that she was “never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQIJk_0fyDc2xU00
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis on ‘And Just Like That.’ (HBO Max)

Sarah Jessica and Kim’s careers no longer cross paths and likely never will again. Sarah Jessica, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will return for And Just Like That season 2 after a successful first season. Kim plays the older version of Hilary Duff’s character in the hit Hulu series How I Met Your Father. She also stars in the upcoming Queer As Folk

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Cynthia Nixon Thinks SATC’s Miranda Had Many ‘Queer and Lesbianic Qualities’ Before ‘And Just Like That’

Nearly 11 years after Sex and the City concluded, viewers saw a change in Miranda Hobbes when she planned to split from her longtime husband, Steve Brady, to pursue something new with Che Diaz — though actress Cynthia Nixon asserts that it’s hardly a new character development. “Even though she was only really interested in men [on Sex […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kathy Najimy supports Kim Cattrall over co-star Sarah Jessica Parker amid feud

Kathy Najimy seemingly took a side in the “Sex and the City” cast drama, sending “love and support” to Kim Cattrall instead of her “Hocus Pocus” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. “@KimCattrall Sending you alll the love and support in the WORLD today!! one of the best, most authentic humans in the ‘business’ and maybe the world! dinner soooon my love!” Najimy tweeted on Thursday, one day after Parker called her feud with Cattrall “very painful.” Najimy added in another tweet that she was “sending love” to the “brilliant authentic talented beautiful hilarious” Cattrall. Cattrall has yet to reply to either of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Kristin Davis
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Reason Why#Thr
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy