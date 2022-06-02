ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caponi Art Park flourishes as artistic hub for three decades

By Kara Hildreth
 3 days ago
Eagan park invites community to celebrate

30th anniversary on Sunday, June 5

Three decades of serving as a hub for artistic expression in a lush, serene community park will be celebrated this Sunday at Caponi Art Park in Eagan.

The 30th anniversary celebration is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. June 5 at the park, 1205 Diffley Rd., Eagan.

“Join us this weekend as we celebrate 30th anniversary in the park and as we commemorate how far we have come, those who helped us along the way and look forward to the future,” said Cheryl Caponi, the park’s co-founder and executive director.

In an interview, Caponi talked about how much pleasure she takes in sharing the park and its beauty with the community for the past 30 years.

Legacy of Caponi Art Park

The 60-acre natural parkland is filled with towering trees and wondrous green spaces.

“The city of Eagan worked with us in creating the park and because of its unique situation, it took a long time to figure out,” Caponi said.

The city owns the property although Caponi Ark Park is a nonprofit outdoor art space. The nonprofit is responsible for all the arts programming and fundraising that takes place all year long.

“There is a nature conservation easement on all of it so that the land cannot be developed, and it has to remain a park,” Caponi said.

The park continues the legacy of her husband, Anthony “Tony” Caponi, who emigrated from Italy and arrived in the United States as a teenager after World War II. He bought the farmland and began the journey of creating the nonprofit park space.

The best way to keep something is to give it away, Cheryl Caponi said.

Anthony died seven years ago, and Caponi said her husband’s legacy is strong today as thousands of visitors frequent the park and new guests discover it each year.

“He did everything he wanted to in his life,” she said.

Today Caponi devotes her time to the park’s art influences full time.

“We get an awful lot done for the size of our budget, I love it all and it has been my lifetime project,” Caponi said.

The family decided to preserve the land and turn it into the park instead of selling it and seeing it become a housing development.

“We thought it would be better for the community to have it open and be a creative space and a space for culture,” she said.

Back then, these dreams may have been somewhat aspirational. The goal was to turn the land into space for art, artists and diverse cultural groups to teach and entertain outdoors.

Anthony Caponi, a well-known Minnesota sculptor, was the head of the art department at Macalester College for more than 40 years.

“We appreciate all the support from the public and all the people who come and discover us all the time, and we are really a community resource that needs to be supported by the community financially because we do not get city funding for the programs or any activities, because all of that comes from grants and contributions from individual and businesses and sponsorships,” Caponi said.

The Caponi Art Park staff is working to create an online guide through which guests can see all the sculptures in the park and learn about each piece and artist.

“We are working to improve the environment and are removing the buckthorn and planting native plants,” Caponi said.

The park is always looking for nature and art enthusiasts to volunteer to take care of the park and aid with the native plants.

“We have been providing arts experiences to thousands of visitors in the peaceful surroundings of nature,” Caponi said, inviting people to “join us in celebrating the legacy of Anthony Caponi while experiencing the park in the present through a community art project, a seek-and-find activity in the woods, stone stacking and more.”

30th anniversary celebration

An interactive scavenger hunt will be open at noon Sunday at the Northside Activity Center. Guests and families can follow clues to discover special park spaces and follow prompts to each location. Park guests can pick up a map, a clue sheet and pencil at the raffle booth prior to heading out on the scavenger hunt.

A Community Art-Making: Tile Mosaic Sculpture activity will be open at noon at the Northside Activity Center. Guests can commemorate the 30-year anniversary by adding a piece of tile to the community sculpture. Taking the shape of a triangular pyramid, the three faces will symbolize the pillars of Caponi Art Park’s mission to blend art, nature and community.

A T-shirt raffle will be held at noon at the Northside Activity Center, where guests may throw their name in a box to win a Caponi Art Park 30-year anniversary shirt. It features an image of “Walk in Outer Space,” one of the most recognizable sculptures at the park.

During a short program at 1 p.m., Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire will speak on the park’s longstanding place in the community’s cultural landscape.

The community is welcome to join a Music-Making Drum Circle offered at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. at Northside Valley. The all-ages activity will satisfy the sonic instinct to make noise in drop-in drum circles presented by Augsburg University. It’s part of the Music, Human Development and Learning program. No drumming experience is required.

The Stone Stacking activity will be open at 3 p.m. in the parking lot area. Guests can try balancing stone using gravity as the glue.

Award-wining local artist, physician and author Joel Carter will share his insight into the healing aspects of working with stone and give a brief introduction to the land art movement. He will offer some primary instruction to help guide guests in stone stacking.

Guests can enjoy refreshments at noon in the studio lot that will include a freezy pops and popcorn.

Yoga in the Park

Guests can relax and take part in Yoga in the Park at Caponi Art Park this summer. The first session will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. The quiet yoga meditation continues Saturdays in the natural, serene setting on the forest floor until the end of August. Yoga in the Park is for all levels of ability. Register online through Caponi Art Park.

Minnesota Sinfonia

The Minnesota Sinfonia will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

Minnesota Sinfonia has been performing for more than two decades at the park, bringing orchestral music to Eagan in an inviting and casual way in the outdoor setting.

Concerts, volunteers

The park offers Family Lighter Side concerts with a variety of music that encourages dancing. Styles have included tango, polka, showtunes, Western and classical favorite tunes.

The park is always looking to boost its volunteer base. Volunteering for events is a great way to help the park and see a free show. Shifts are open for upcoming performances. Sign up online on the volunteer page to learn more about how to get involved.

Summer line-up events, activities

Caponi Art Park is offering a full lineup of summer events and activities for all ages. Sign up for the newsletters on the website or see the park’s Facebook page for the full summer schedule.

For more information about the anniversary celebration and summer events, visit social media and www.caponiartpark.org.

Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities.

