City of Odessa to host father-daughter dance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Father’s Day is just around the corner and The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department plans to celebrate the special bond between a father and daughter by hosting its 8th annual Father/Daughter Dance.

In a recent news release, all fathers or male guardians are invited to dance the night away at the “Enchanted Forest” themed occasion. Organizers of the event say that the dance is dedicated to father or male guardians and their daughters.

For those interested in attending the event, it’s being held at the Odessa Marriott in the ballroom on June 18th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Guests can expect prizes, a pasta bar, a photo booth, and more. Tickets to the event are $15 per person and allow ages 4 and up to take part in all of the fun.

Tickets can be purchased here.

