Vineland, NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Rather Un-inconspicuous Man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify multiple suspects that allegedly stole dirt bikes in Cumberland and Cape May counties. Police say there were two separate incidents. The first happened last Monday around 3 a.m. in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County, according to police. Officers say the two suspects entered a locked shed and allegedly stole two dirt bikes. Police say the one suspect is described as a man with a medium build, short dark beard, mustache, and wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect was wearing a light hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. The other incident occurred on Friday at 4:30 a.m. in Dennis Township, Cape May County. The two suspects allegedly stole two dirt bikes. Police say the suspects are two men with medium builds. They were wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, a light colored T-shirt, and black masks. Police say one of them had an identifiable tattoo on his right wrist. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station Criminal Investigation Office at 856-785-0036 or New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station Criminal Investigation Office at 609-861-5698.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO