Lincoln County Maritime Expertise Boon to Maine’s First Ship
By Bisi Cameron Yee
lcnme.com
3 days ago
Lincoln County has a rich history of shipbuilding with its miles of coastline, good harbors, forests of white pine. Wiscasset was a shipbuilding center from the late 1700s. South Bristol’s Gamage family built wooden ships starting in the 1850s. According to a shipbuilding history of the Twin Villages by essayist Barnaby...
A 540-square-foot home on a treeless island off the Maine coast that attracted hundreds of callers and a half-dozen showings is still out at sea more than a year after it hit the market. The property in Wohoa Bay off Addison, Maine, also known as Duck Ledges Island, was listed...
PORTLAND, Maine — The UArctic Assembly held its first ever meeting in the lower 48 states, and chose Portland as its host. Senator Angus King co-chairs the Senate arctic caucus and helped bring the assembly to Maine. UArctic is a network of colleges and institutions within arctic countries. The...
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine is preparing to invest millions of dollars to help strengthen the state's workforce through apprenticeships. "Apprenticeships are a win for our workers, our employers and our economy, providing on the job training that results in a stable workforce, good-paying jobs, and a stronger, more diverse economy," Governor Janet Mills (D-Maine) said.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
ORONO, Maine — A cornerstone Orono restaurant is looking for a new place to conduct business. The Common Loon Pub Public House in Orono announced they will no longer be operating at their current Main Street location as of June 11. The English-style pub is known for its welcoming...
A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
AUGUSTA, Maine — There are more than 8,700 hours in a year, and it'd be amazing to see a world where everyone volunteered even half that time helping veterans. Well, one Maine man has done that, times two and then some. Walter "Dan" Hill, 79, of Mount Vernon was...
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- Phoebe, Annie and Silver are far from their wild, western home but not for much longer. The trio of neglected, untamed mustang horses rescued from a southern Maine farm last summer will soon be headed back to the other side of the Rocky Mountains, where they came from. There, they will be set loose to live out their natural lives, galloping free, on a 9,000 acre wild horse preserve.
MAINE, USA — Hesitation among Maine turkey farmers due to increased expenses and avian flu could lead to higher food costs for customers this Thanksgiving. November is still months away, but getting those turkeys ready for families to purchase and eat is a long process for poultry farmers. This...
There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
There was a time here in the State of Maine when purchasing alcohol couldn't be done on certain days. In fact, Maine was the first state in the nation to start passing alcohol prohibition laws in 1846, then even stricter statutes in 1851. The rest of the nation followed suit. Then, following World War I, prohibition was repealed nationwide in 1933, and Maine repealed prohibition laws the following year in 1934.
Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The idea behind Maine’s gun giveback program, organized by the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, is to reduce potential gun crime by destroying anyone’s unwanted guns – no questions asked. ”We’re not taking your name. We’re not taking your plate number down,” Falmouth police Chief John Kilbride said in an interview on Thursday previewing this year’s program, which is scheduled to launch June 11.
For everyone yearning for signs of a summer better than others have been for the past two years, there’s great news! The incomparable Claw Down and Fishin’ for Fashion events, hosted by the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and a corps of volunteers, will return this year.
Bar Harbor firefighters were toned out on Thursday night, June 2nd to respond to a fire in a building at 24 North Graff Road in Bar Harbor. Firefighters from Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor and Mount Desert responded to the fire, with firefighters from Trenton covering the Island in the event there was another call.
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - A victory for common sense and home state pride.. That’s what Senator Collins said about a decision concerning Maine Maritime Academy’s training ship. MMA’s new training vessel, the State of Maine, will bear the designation of Castine, Maine, as its home port. This...
A home AND an island for under $400,000? What's the catch?. First, let's tell you all about this fabulous island and home. According to WCVB, the island is Duck Ledges Island northeast of Bar Harbor along the coast. There are no trees so the views of the Gulf of Maine are pretty spectacular.
Portland made a quick about face after learning that trying to please everyone usually doesn't work. Food trucks along the Eastern Prom have grown in popularity over the past few years. Some of that popularity was spurred by Covid when food trucks were the perfect safe distanced night out. But problems came with so many food trucks. Noise, parking, and trash quickly became problems Portland has been trying to fairly deal with.
BANGOR — Browntail moths have left their nests and are out in full force. Bangor is seeing an uptick of the little critters across the city. “We are Vacationland. Some people bringing them on their trailers and their vehicles unknowingly,” said Aaron Huotari, director of Bangor Public Works Department.
Comments / 0