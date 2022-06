With COVID cases on the rise faster in Maine than any other state in the country (per 100,000 people), multiple Maine schools have made changes to their normal operations. According to WGME 13, a Norway elementary school has made the decision to switch to remote learning as there has been a sharp rise in COVID cases throughout the district. WGME reports that a total of 101 new cases of COVID have been reported throughout MSAD 17 as of Wednesday.

