While Utah’s Olympic bidders are focused on getting the 2030 Winter Games, four years later could be more likely. “There are other really good candidates,” Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games said during a public board meeting Thursday. “As we look at the dynamics of the other cities versus us, we recognize that back-to-back Games are challenging.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO