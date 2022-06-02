Police investigate double shooting in North Miami Beach

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two deputies and a third person were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes. They responded to a rollover crash on Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street around 10 p.m., Saturday, when they were struck by a driver who ran a red light.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County deputies and a third person were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes. They responded to a rollover crash on Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street around 10 p.m., Saturday, when they were struck by a driver who ran a red light.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — See the best videos from this week in news. As the storm moved across Florida, roads became prone to flooding. It was a scene from a parent's worst nightmares. Crews battle fire at Delray Beach dry cleaners. Delray Beach Fire Rescue working a...
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy rains and strong winds from a tropical system that made its way across Florida wreaked havoc in Broward County, leaving some residents literally picking up the pieces. Sudden wind gusts caused a tree to fall on a mobile home near McNab Road and Dixie...
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who went missing without a trace. Fifty-three-year-old Irene Xeniti was last seen near Atlantic Boulevard and Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
MIAMI - Three women died Friday night and two men were injured following a crash on State Road 836. Police said the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. when a sedan was traveling westbound on SR 836 in the area of NW 107 Avenue when it collided into an SUV.Authorities said the collision caused the sedan to lose control and collide into the median guardrail. The sedan then drove through the guardrail, off of the roadway, where it collided into a tree in the center median grassy area.There were a total of 5 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The roadway was shutdown for approximately 6 hours during the investigation.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Police is investigating a shooting sparked by road rage on Hallandale Beach Boulevard that is possibly connected to another shooting on Interstate 95 that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting took place on the right shoulder in the westbound lanes of...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a shooting on Interstate 95. The incident took place on the right shoulder in the southbound lanes just north of Ives Dairy Road along the Dade/Broward line, Friday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene...
Miami Police are searching for a man they say assaulted an officer during a chase that started with a retail theft investigation. Officers arrived at the scene just before 6 a.m. near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 33rd Street near the Bay Park Towers condominiums. Miami Police said during their investigation...
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Pompano Beach. Investigators said Yumalay Morales was last seen Tuesday morning near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. Morales is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
PALM SPRINGS — A 47-year-old man died Wednesday, six days after investigators found him with stab wounds near the Palm Springs village park, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office did not identify the man, whose death it is investigating as a homicide. It said his...
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested two teenage brothers after guns were found stashed across from a high school in Oakland Park, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Sunfire High School just after 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in reference to two firearms located in two backpacks across the street from the campus.
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police found weapons in a crashed vehicle and homes were struck by bullets in Coral Springs. The car was found after police responded to reports of a crash in the 8800 block of Ramblewood Drive, at around 2 a.m., Thursday.
(WSVN) - South Florida got soaked this weekend by torrential rains as a system expected to turn into a tropical storm swept across the Sunshine State, and the tropical trouble led to some unique some storm scenes. What looks like a dog park in a pool is actually a flooded...
Human remains uncovered in Florida nearly 50 years ago have been identified with the help of genetic genealogy. Tests carried out by Othram Labs, a private forensic laboratory that relies on genome sequencing to build DNA profiles, confirmed the remains were those of 15-year-old Susan Gale Poole. They were discovered in June of 1974, two years after the teen was last seen in Broward County just before Christmas in 1972.
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway after at least one person died in North Miami. Nearby residents woke up to a crime scene in the 13000 block of Northeast Third Court, early Wednesday morning. Police could be seen surrounding a black SUV. The front of...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two iconic buildings in downtown Miami honored victims and survivors of gun violence in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. 7News cameras captured the Freedom Tower lit in orange, Friday night. Across Biscayne Boulevard, the FTX Arena displayed messages about gun violence, including mass shooting statistics.
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was found in a canal near U.S. 27, just south of Interstate 75. Police investigated the scene, Wednesday morning. Little is known about how the vehicle ended up in the body of water. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faces several charges after a video allegedly caught him pointing a laser at a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter in Fort Lauderdale. He is not only accused of using a laser but also pretending to be an officer, according to deputies. Pilots Oscar...
