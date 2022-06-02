ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Police investigate double shooting in North Miami Beach

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a double shooting in North Miami Beach. Officials responded to...

wsvn.com

Related
WSVN-TV

3 transported to hospital after hit-and-run in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two deputies and a third person were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes. They responded to a rollover crash on Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street around 10 p.m., Saturday, when they were struck by a driver who ran a red light.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

3 recovering after officer involved hit-and-run in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County deputies and a third person were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes. They responded to a rollover crash on Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street around 10 p.m., Saturday, when they were struck by a driver who ran a red light.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for 53-year-old woman who disappeared in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who went missing without a trace. Fifty-three-year-old Irene Xeniti was last seen near Atlantic Boulevard and Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
CBS Miami

3 killed, 2 injured in crash on State Road 836

MIAMI - Three women died Friday night and two men were injured following a crash on State Road 836. Police said the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. when a sedan was traveling westbound on SR 836 in the area of NW 107 Avenue when it collided into an SUV.Authorities said the collision caused the sedan to lose control and collide into the median guardrail. The sedan then drove through the guardrail, off of the roadway, where it collided into a tree in the center median grassy area.There were a total of 5 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The roadway was shutdown for approximately 6 hours during the investigation.   
WSVN-TV

1 person transported following shooting on I-95

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a shooting on Interstate 95. The incident took place on the right shoulder in the southbound lanes just north of Ives Dairy Road along the Dade/Broward line, Friday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene...
NBC Miami

Miami PD Officer Assaulted by Suspect During Chase Following Retail Theft

Miami Police are searching for a man they say assaulted an officer during a chase that started with a retail theft investigation. Officers arrived at the scene just before 6 a.m. near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 33rd Street near the Bay Park Towers condominiums. Miami Police said during their investigation...
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Deputies search for missing teen from Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Pompano Beach. Investigators said Yumalay Morales was last seen Tuesday morning near the 1200 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. Morales is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
timesnewsexpress.com

Remains of 15-year-old found in Florida identified 50 years later

Human remains uncovered in Florida nearly 50 years ago have been identified with the help of genetic genealogy. Tests carried out by Othram Labs, a private forensic laboratory that relies on genome sequencing to build DNA profiles, confirmed the remains were those of 15-year-old Susan Gale Poole. They were discovered in June of 1974, two years after the teen was last seen in Broward County just before Christmas in 1972.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Death investigation underway in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway after at least one person died in North Miami. Nearby residents woke up to a crime scene in the 13000 block of Northeast Third Court, early Wednesday morning. Police could be seen surrounding a black SUV. The front of...
NORTH MIAMI, FL

