In 1986, Chuck and Tami Mohler started their produce farming operation on the Mohler family farm. Since then, their sons have become a part of the operation. The majority of the growing techniques used on the 160 acres east of Millersburg was learned in Israel, including shemita, the seven-year agricultural cycle mandated in the Torah. These growing and land rotation techniques allow the farm to provide produce earlier than others while nurturing the land for future use.

MILLERSBURG, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO