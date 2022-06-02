Corbett urges redesignation for lower McKay Creek

GRANT COUNTY – More wolf activity was documented in Grant County recently. ODFW reports that on Monday, May 30th, a livestock owner found an injured six-month-old calf in a 1,200-acre private land pasture near the Middle Fork of the John Day River area. The calf was in the same pasture where two other depredations were confirmed in May. The injury is estimated to have occurred two to two and half weeks prior to investigation. The location of the bite marks and injuries to the calf are consistent with wolf attacks on live calves. The depredation was attributed to the Desolation Pack.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO