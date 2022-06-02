ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Corbett urges redesignation for lower McKay Creek

By Terry Murry
elkhornmediagroup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON – The National Weather Service predicts more rain is on its way, with the heaviest amounts falling Friday through Sunday. A half inch to an inch is forecast, with more in the mountains than in...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 1

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Elgin pool should be open soon, renovations are ongoing

ELGIN – Due to ongoing renovations, the Elgin pool will not be able to open as early as they had hoped for the season. While the pool is still expected to be open this month the exact opening day is unknown, but it is hoped to be in the next week or so.
ELGIN, OR
EDNPub

ODFW confirms Umatilla County wolf depredation

UMATILLA COUNTY – Wolves killed two sheep on private land in Coyote Canyon, a ravine tributary to McKay Creek, in late May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported. ODFW attributed this depredation to the Ukiah Pack. A sheep herder found a dead 180-pound ewe and 70-pound lamb...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Street Closures Expected Monday for Pendleton Water Line Replacement

Pendleton Public Works crews will begin water line construction at South Main Street and S.E. Byers Avenue on Monday, June 6. The work will impact traffic and water service in the area on Monday as well as Tuesday, June 7. Work to replace the aging water line along Byers Avenue...
PENDLETON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, OR
Government
City
Corbett, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
elkhornmediagroup.com

New hotel should open by June 30

PENDLETON – The Radisson Hotel at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport is expected to open in late June. Airport Manager John Honemann said a general manager for the facility has been hired. The hotel is located in what was the airport’s long-term parking area. “We gave up a...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Grant County calf attacked by Desolation Pack

GRANT COUNTY – More wolf activity was documented in Grant County recently. ODFW reports that on Monday, May 30th, a livestock owner found an injured six-month-old calf in a 1,200-acre private land pasture near the Middle Fork of the John Day River area. The calf was in the same pasture where two other depredations were confirmed in May. The injury is estimated to have occurred two to two and half weeks prior to investigation. The location of the bite marks and injuries to the calf are consistent with wolf attacks on live calves. The depredation was attributed to the Desolation Pack.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Creeks
nbcrightnow.com

Grand opening celebration planned for Vista Field

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Vista Field grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday, June 16 in honor of the completed infrastructure work that “sets the stage for transforming Vista Field into a regional town center.”. The celebration is hosted by the Port of Kennewick, City of Kennewick and...
KENNEWICK, WA
Grist

When the heat is unbearable but there’s nowhere to go

This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Late last June, farmers in Walla Walla, Washington, noticed something odd happening to their onions. Walla Walla, an oasis in the middle of the state’s high desert, is bursting with vineyards, wheat fields and acres of the city’s eponymous sweet onions. As temperatures climbed above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, then above 110 degrees, the oversized onions began to burn, pale blisters forming underneath their papery skins. When the temperature reached 116, the onions started cooking, their flesh dissolving into mush.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KEPR

Richland Farmers Market returns to The Parkway

Richland, WA — For the first time this year, the Richland Farmers Market returned to The Parkway. Hundreds of people lined the street packed with vendors selling everything from beer to strawberries. "We have been selling strawberries for 23 years," said McKenna Lovejoy. "I was selling when I was...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Airport remodel is in full swing

PENDLETON – The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport is using $3.9 million in CARES Act funds to completely remodel itself. That money came with the stipulation that it must be used for the airport. Airport Manager John Honemann said that the remodel does not include luxuries, just necessities. “We’re going...
LIFESTYLE
nbcrightnow.com

Unlicensed man in Richland ordered to stop practicing medicine

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington secretary of health ordered Sami Anwar to stop practicing medicine in the state and pay $1,000. The cease and desist is due to Anwar serving as chief operating officer at a medical center despite having no credentials. He is reported to have intervened in medical care.
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy