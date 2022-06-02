ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

City Festivities: New Albany chamber looking for July Fourth parade entries

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDkzV_0fyDY6YY00

Cherie Nelson is hoping for another record-breaking number of participants in the New Albany Fourth of July parade.

Nelson, executive director of the New Albany Chamber of Commerce , which presents the Independence Day Parade & Festival , said there were 85 entries last year, the most to date.

“It just fosters a lot of civic pride and patriotism,” Nelson sad. “The weather’s usually good. It’s usually hot.”

Entry fees are $25, $50 for politicians and free for nonprofits , such as school bands and Little League baseball teams, according to Nelson.

Entrants have until June 29 to pay their fee. Festival costs for food trucks and exhibitors are $200 and $50 for nonprofit exhibitors. Registration forms are available at cm.newalbanychamber.com/events/details/independence-day-parade-festival-15045 .

The parade and festival were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19-related concerns, which might explain part of last year’s stellar turnout, Nelson said.

“I think it might be a combination of good marketing by the chamber and, more importantly, you have to put yourself back a year ago,” Nelson said. “This is one of the first times it felt safe to be outdoors and together.”

The parade starts at 11 a.m. July 4 in the New Albany Primary School parking lot, 87 N. High St., and ends at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

The festival, meanwhile, is slated for 6 to 9:45 p.m. at the middle school, 6600 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Open and free to the public, the festival is to offer live bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisters, caricature artists and live music from Lt. Dan’s New Legs. Food and beverages are to be available for purchase from food trucks.

“And then when it gets dark, what do you have? Fireworks,” Nelson said.

The fireworks are presented by the city of New Albany .

“Our Independence Day celebration is our most festive event of the year in honor of the founding of our very country,” said Scott McAfee, spokesperson for the city.

“It’s always fun to travel around to see the decorations some residents do to their homes and properties leading up to the day,” McAfee said.

“And the day itself here is lots of fun between the New Albany Symphony 5K, the parade later that morning, and the festival and fireworks in the evening. It’s true Americana, a full day of fun for the entire family.”

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: City Festivities: New Albany chamber looking for July Fourth parade entries

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Strawberry Festival Returns to Newark After a Two-Year Hiatus

NEWARK, Ohio – After a two-year hiatus, the Kiwanis Strawberry Festival is back this weekend. Starting on Friday evening, the festival has been booming in downtown Newark. Rides, games, shopping, and strawberry-themed food booths are lining the streets as festival goers can celebrate the sweet start of summer. The...
NEWARK, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

58th Annual Spring Festival Car Show & Swap Meet 2022

On Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds for the 58th Annual Spring Festival Car Show by the Lancaster Old Car Club! Don’t miss the fun festivities! See below for more information on the days’ events. Learn more or follow this event on...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

New park plans take shape

LEWIS CENTER — Preservation Parks of Delaware County is inviting the public to an open house next week to see the concept plan for a new property. The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on June 8 in Orange Friends Church, 3467 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center. The church is near the new park. Attendees may see the plans and speak to Preservation Parks staff. There will be exhibits on habitat restoration projects and planned facilities as well.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Albany, OH
New Albany, OH
Government
City
New Albany, OH
Columbus Alive

Food News: Hilton Columbus Downtown names chef; Linworth gets a new restaurant

Argentine chef Sebastian La Rocca has been named executive chef of restaurants at Hilton Columbus Downtown, where he will run its three new dining concepts: the wood-burning grill at Fyr, the rooftop lounge Stories on High and Spark on the lobby level. Most recently, La Rocca has been the chef-owner of the Eat Gastro Group in Costa Rica. Chef La Rocca, who is relocating to Columbus for the opportunity, has worked alongside distinguished chefs such as Jamie Oliver and Michel Roux. La Rocca has also hosted the popular TV cooking show in Costa Rica, titled “Sabores,” which explores Latin American cuisine.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus pools to open Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced Friday the opening date for three city pools. Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle pools will open June 6. The pools will be open June 6-10 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m., the department announced in a release. A schedule for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mcafee
crawfordcountynow.com

Residents feel misled by Honey Creek Canvassers

CRAWFORD COUNTY—Residents all over Crawford County are reporting being given misleading information in order to get them to sign a petition to put the issue of whether wind turbines can be placed around sites in Crawford County. In May, Crawford County Commissioners voted to restrict the placement of wind...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest paying jobs in Columbus that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Columbus, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Independence Day#July Fourth#City Festivities#The New Albany Fourth#Little League
columbusunderground.com

Another Apartment Complex Downtown Converting to Condos

Another apartment complex Downtown is being converted from for-rent apartments into for-sale condominiums. Annex at LC Riversouth is now taking reservations for condos starting at $245,000, according to the project’s developer, Lifestyle Communities. Constructed in 2009, the four-story complex is located on South Front Street between Town and Rich streets.
dayton.com

Hollywood Gaming purchases popular Dayton food truck

A popular, longtime Dayton food truck known for its gourmet hot dogs is staying in the Miami Valley after Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway purchased it earlier this year and began operations in May. “Zombie Dogz was an extremely popular Dayton favorite in food trucks. The cult following that it has...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting near New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s far north side, police said. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that left one person dead at the intersection of North Hamilton and Warner roads near New Albany, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Columbus Alive

So long, and thanks for all the fish

It’s a strange and privileged thing to be a movie critic, a fact that has never escaped me in the two decades I’ve had this strange privilege. Everyone’s a critic, they say, but I know that’s not true. It wasn’t exactly a profession I could expect to pursue, even if my journalism major and film minor made this feel like my dream job. Because it was my dream job.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy