City Festivities: New Albany chamber looking for July Fourth parade entries

Cherie Nelson is hoping for another record-breaking number of participants in the New Albany Fourth of July parade.

Nelson, executive director of the New Albany Chamber of Commerce , which presents the Independence Day Parade & Festival , said there were 85 entries last year, the most to date.

“It just fosters a lot of civic pride and patriotism,” Nelson sad. “The weather’s usually good. It’s usually hot.”

Entry fees are $25, $50 for politicians and free for nonprofits , such as school bands and Little League baseball teams, according to Nelson.

Entrants have until June 29 to pay their fee. Festival costs for food trucks and exhibitors are $200 and $50 for nonprofit exhibitors. Registration forms are available at cm.newalbanychamber.com/events/details/independence-day-parade-festival-15045 .

The parade and festival were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19-related concerns, which might explain part of last year’s stellar turnout, Nelson said.

“I think it might be a combination of good marketing by the chamber and, more importantly, you have to put yourself back a year ago,” Nelson said. “This is one of the first times it felt safe to be outdoors and together.”

The parade starts at 11 a.m. July 4 in the New Albany Primary School parking lot, 87 N. High St., and ends at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

The festival, meanwhile, is slated for 6 to 9:45 p.m. at the middle school, 6600 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Open and free to the public, the festival is to offer live bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisters, caricature artists and live music from Lt. Dan’s New Legs. Food and beverages are to be available for purchase from food trucks.

“And then when it gets dark, what do you have? Fireworks,” Nelson said.

The fireworks are presented by the city of New Albany .

“Our Independence Day celebration is our most festive event of the year in honor of the founding of our very country,” said Scott McAfee, spokesperson for the city.

“It’s always fun to travel around to see the decorations some residents do to their homes and properties leading up to the day,” McAfee said.

“And the day itself here is lots of fun between the New Albany Symphony 5K, the parade later that morning, and the festival and fireworks in the evening. It’s true Americana, a full day of fun for the entire family.”

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: City Festivities: New Albany chamber looking for July Fourth parade entries