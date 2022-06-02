ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives seek information in 1971 Charlotte County cold case

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are asking the public for their help in gathering any information on a Lee County man’s murder in 1971.

John Deal was shot to death on a desolate stretch of Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

A Charlotte County deputy and his investigators learned of the shooting after a resident found evidence in the roadway.

William Duffy, as well as a female acquaintance, were driving on Harbor Boulevard and noticed items in the roadway, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Duffy stopped to investigate the items. A man’s hat, broken eyeglasses, a bank notice, a large amount of fresh blood, and a 22-caliber shell casing were among the items.

The glasses, that were broken in the middle, belonged to John Deal. This would then indicate that Deal was “shot between the eyes with a 22-caliber firearm and the amount of blood on scene would indicate that the victim did not survive,” according to CCSO.

Current cold case detectives found a nephew of Deal in Georgia and obtained a DNA sample from him. The samples from the crime scene and the sample from Deal’s nephew were compared. Both were a match, indicating the two were relatives.

If you have any information about the case and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

