1 person taken to hospital after manhole explosions blow out windows of Boston buildings

BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of manhole explosions blew out the windows of two buildings in Boston’s Financial District on Thursday morning.

The explosions happened in the area of Summer and High streets around 8:45 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department. Windows were shattered at 175 Federal Street and 10 High Street.

Boston fire officials reported two fires and witnesses told Boston 25 that they heard at least two explosions.

Video from the area showed dozens of police officers and firefighters at the scene, as well as shattered glass on the sidewalk. Bystanders could also be seen frantically running away from the smoking manholes.

One person was rushed to Tufts Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston EMS. There were no other reported injuries.

The buildings that were rocked by the explosions have been evacuated and firefighters are using meters to check for elevated levels of carbon monoxide, officials noted.

The Boston Police Department said pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be impacted as emergency crews work in the area. The Exit 16B ramp on Interstate 93 to South Station has also been closed, according to MassDOT.

In a statement, Eversource said it has dispatched crews to ensure safety in the area.

Massachusetts State Police troopers are assisting Boston police and fire with an investigation, but officials said the explosions may have been caused by an over-pressurized system.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

