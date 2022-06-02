ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEIGHBORHOOD and Suicoke Reconnect on the DEPA Sandal

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese footwear label Suicoke is certainly a collaborative powerhouse. This year alone the brand has teamed up with ENGINEERED GARMENTS, October’s Very Own and NEEDLES. Now, it joins forces with streetwear titan NEIGHBORHOOD on a follow-up...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh's canary---yellow and Syng Unveil a Cell Alpha Speaker Collaboration

Virgil Abloh was an absolute creative force. He always had his hand in multiple projects at the same time whether it be tied to fashion, footwear or any other forms of products and experiences. And while he’s no longer with us, his various imprints are starting to gradually roll out his remaining designs, the latest to be unveiled being this Canary Yellow x Syng Cell Alpha speaker collaboration.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at Wales Bonner x adidas Originals SS22 Footwear

Wales Bonner and adidas Originals recently unveiled their Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration, marking the fourth time that the London-based label and the sportswear giant have collaborated. The capsule incorporates influences from ‘70s and ‘80s photography and music in Burkina Faso across apparel and footwear. The footwear element of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

JJJJound Teases Reebok NPC II Collaboration

Montreal-based imprint JJJJound has teamed up with Reebok to further its catalog of clean footwear collaborations. This time around, the brand is adding its signature style to the Reebok NPC II. Unveiled on the brand’s Instagram page, the teaser showcases the 80s silhouette updated with JJJJound’s signature minimalist style. Featuring...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Vitra Revives A Timeless Classic: The Kangourou Chair

Swiss furniture company, Vitra, collaborates with some of the most esteemed designers from all around the world to create cutting-edge, stand-out pieces. This summer, the brand will re-release Jean Prouvé’s celebrated Fauteuil Kangourou chair, reinstating a timeless classic. The French designer’s aesthetic is trademarked by its attention to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Megan the Stallion Stuns in Mugler Drip in Bodacious Visuals for "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion is coming for the title of “fashion killa” with the new release of her music video for her scathing hot single, “Plan B.”. The visuals for the diss-heavy track sees the powerhouse take center stage against an all-black background as she stuns in various signature Mugler looks. The styling perfectly fits the scene as she raps, “Mugler suit in my meeting / Wagyu steak when I’m eating / Making so much money, this n***a dumb if he’s cheating.” The rack was first introduced during Megan’s Coachella set. On the first weekend, the artist made it clear that this was personal to her, beginning her song with, “to whom the f***k it may concern.” The song quickly became an internet sensation with Twitter fans going into a frenzy over the now-iconic line, “dick don’t run me, I run dick.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Lakeyah Drops New Track “Mind Yo Business” Featuring Latto

Quality Control (QC) signee and emerging rap artist Lakeyah has dropped a new track featuring Latto titled “Mind Yo Business.”. Gliding over the high-octane beat and horns, the Milwaukee-born artist spits about her expectations. “Bad bitch gon’ shop, no gimmicks / Brand new drop-top, not rented / And every time a bitch start, I finish / If it ain’t money in the text, don’t send it.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe Chronicles Latest Show in New Art Book

Made in conjunction with Almine Rech. Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe is a Ghanaian-born, Portland-based artist who creates figurative paintings that are packed with symbolism. Rooted in both contemporary culture as they are to his native country, Quaicoe spotlights the resilience, power and inner strength within each of his subjects. The...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

FRANCHISE Will Open an Art Gallery in Los Angeles’ Chinatown

The inaugural exhibition will feature the work of Devin Troy Strother, Lucia Heirro and many more. Los Angeles may not have the biggest Chinatown, like say New York or San Francisco, but it’s still home to an array of shops, galleries and restaurants that should be on your radar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Universal Works Continues Hotel de Luxe Concept for SS22

U.K. label Universal Works has revealed the latest installment of its Hotel de Luxe concept, expanding the world of the fictional hotel. The new release focuses on relaxed summer pieces, taking inspiration from a diverse mix of places including skate park culture, Lake Como luxury, and the music of The Specials.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Matthew Zaremba and the Nike Dunk Low

Matthew Zaremba has always had a knack for creative expression. He has amassed a considerable following for his unique artworks, most of which entail powerful graphics and messages that visually articulate various topics from politics to human emotions. But he’s also a veteran of the streetwear industry as he’s spent a majority of his career operating as the marketing director for Karmaloop — one of the pioneers of streetwear e-commerce — as well as Bodega where he is constantly cooking up new ways of storytelling through product and shining a light on communities and the newer generation of creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Logic Delivers New 'Vinyl Days' Single "Bleed It"

Logic has shared a new single from his upcoming Vinyl Days album, “Bleed It.”. Clocking in at approximately two-and-a-half minutes, the cut is co-produced by 6ix and Logic himself and is an emotional account of the rapper’s childhood. “Bleed It” hears Logic open up about his mother’s alcoholism and the circumstances he was born into, rapping, “Sometimes I feel like I’m losing my mind / I’ve seen a lot of shit in my lifetime / Playin’ the field, man, I need anothеr lifeline / Fifty-fifty, I was born to be a f*ck-up.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Latest Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 Channels the Vibrant Colors of Sunrise

Continues to expand its footwear collection for the upcoming summer, this time dropping a new colorway for the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2. Back in April, the sportswear giant released a wild reptilian update for the silhouette in a fluorescent lime green color scheme. The latest shoe to join the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Blackstock & Weber’s Sand Pack Is Suited for Summer

Blackstock & Weber has released its sand pack loafer collection that is suited for the summer season. Expanding the brand’s signature offerings, the pack updates the Mason Horse Bit and Clásico Tassel loafers in soft sand-colored suede. The Mason Horse Bit features a gold buckle while matching tassels complete the Clásico Tassel silhouette. Finishing off the silhouettes are Goodyear-welted soles and the brand’s signature gold B&W logo.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Barcelona Celebrates the '92 Olympics With New Home Shirt

Spanish club FC Barcelona has unveiled its home shirt for the 2022/23 season, taking inspiration from the 1992 Olympics and the 30th anniversary of the transformational games. That reference is celebrated through the kit’s “The Flame Lives On” tagline, as well as a number of design touches across the jersey.
SOCCER
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Introduces the Jordan Delta 3 Low

While Jordan Brand continues to rework its classic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3, it also looks to take risks and try new things as well. Debuting in 2020, the Jordan Delta is just one example of the brand experimenting. Focused on daily wear, the Delta line has emphasized comfort by leveraging newer technologies such as Nike React foam. Now, with the Delta 3 Low, Jordan Brand has honed in on this focus with a less bulky approach.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

What the Tech? How IWC Schaffhausen’s Ceratanium Turns Titanium Into Ceramic

It’s been decades since the only choice when buying a new watch was between a case of stainless steel or a precious metal such as gold. Advanced materials trickling down from high tech or high performance fields such as aviation and motorsports have become a driving factor when it comes to selecting a new watch. Case materials offer not only practical benefits, but also come with their own distinct aesthetic properties too. Virtually ubiquitous in 2022, lightweight titanium is hypoallergenic and often more comfortable to wear on the wrist than stainless steel, while ceramic is scratch-resistant. “Advanced materials offer many benefits, especially in the context of the luxury industry,” says Dr. Lorenz Brunner, Department Manager for Research & Innovation at IWC. “Consumers are always looking for innovations. One key advantage of high-tech materials is lightness. Stainless steel and gold are relatively heavy. Titanium, ceramics and Ceratanium are lightweight materials that offer high wearing comfort. Equally important are the aesthetics. Ceramics, for example, has a smooth surface that is also pleasant to touch.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Yohji Yamamoto and New Era Unveil Modest SS22 Collection

Yohji Yamamoto and New Era have reunited for a Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The modest capsule is comprised of a T-shirt and a cap focusing on the simple “YOHJI” logo. Its black, 100% cotton T-shirt and 9THIRTY cap offerings are contrasted with the white “YOHJI” insignia, which can be found across the T-shirt chest and embroidered on the side panel of the cap. Rounding out the unassuming collection is the New Era emblem on the shirt’s left cuff.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

HYPEBEAST and POPSHOP LIVE Are Looking for the Next Host of Livestream Series

HYPEBEAST and the mobile live streaming shopping platform POPSHOP LIVE are looking for a personality to host a new shoppable live stream series. Chosen talent will have a natural knack for on-air reporting, the ability to crowdsource and develop organic and paid editorial on a wide array of HYPEBEAST verticals and stories and an active presence on social media (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook).
INSTAGRAM
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Partners With Binance for First "Crypto-Powered" World Tour

The Weeknd has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Binance to produce the first-ever global tour to integrate Web3 technology, dubbed the After Hours Til Dawn Tour. As the official sponsor of the tour, which kicks off in July, Binance has collaborated with creative incubator HXOUSE on an exclusive NFT collection and co-branded merchandise for The Weeknd’s shows. Additionally, virtual ticket stubs will provide attendees with access to commemorative NFTs that provide “unique experiences” to fans, according to a release.
MUSIC

