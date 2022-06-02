Lady Hatchets defeat Lady Pirates in Wednesday action

This classic car show will make Alma its first stop on the 2022 Promo Tour on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Each June the annual Back to the Bricks Promo Tour provides an opportunity of adventure and camaraderie for hundreds of classic car owners. The six-day tour is designed to promote all Back to the Bricks events, especially the August “Main Event” car show held in downtown Flint, and showcase each participating city’s unique features. The tour leaves from Kettering University’s Historic Atwood Stadium in Flint, with overnight stops in Alma, as well as East Tawas, Petoskey and Sault Ste. Marie. The Back to the Bricks Promo Tour is unique in traveling on all backroads. For more information, visit backtothebricks.org.

ALMA, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO