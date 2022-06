WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - An 89-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Williams County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The wreck happened just before 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of US-20 and County Road 4 in Northwest Township. Arden Pacey, of Bryan, was driving on County Road 4 when he didn’t yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to troopers. He pulled into the path of a pickup truck, driven by a 16-year-old, who was traveling eastbound on US-20.

