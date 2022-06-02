ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys aged 13 and 11 identified after peacock killing in Dunfermline

Cover picture for the articlePolice have identified two boys aged 13 and 11 after a peacock was tortured and killed during a break-in at an aviary in a Fife park. The bird, known as Malcolm, was found dead at Pittencrieff...

Really?
1d ago

Release their name and photos! No minor anyplace in the world has any right to do this to any animal or human. Laws world wide are too lax and these kids need to be held accountable

kimberly tannner
21h ago

Kids like this is the ones that do the shootings. do something with the kids to protect all of us.

Old fat man
3d ago

it shows you exactly what our youth is turning into

