Manchester City are still leading the race for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, despite interest from other Premier League clubs. It was reported recently that the Seagulls hope to hold on to the 23-year-old for at least one more season after landing Cucurella for £15.4 million on a five-year deal last year, though City believe the former Getafe man could be available for £30 million this summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO