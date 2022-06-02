ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Lawrenceburg Farmers Market Returns Saturday

By Travis Thayer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market will run every Saturday through October 15. Lawrenceburg Main Street photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Browse fresh,...

Macedonia Christian Church

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
WTHR

Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dayton.com

GARDENING: Poison hemlock and wild parsnip in bloom - beware

A few weeks ago I wrote a column about poison hemlock and that it was time to spray with herbicide if you wanted to control the spread. Today, I am writing about it again because it’s in full bloom and you see it everywhere. I want to continue to...
WKRC

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse at the Foundry on Fountain Square opening soon

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment is nearing completion of its project to move its flagship downtown steakhouse to one of the most prominent corners in Cincinnati. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse at the Foundry development on the corner of Fifth and Vine streets, in the renovated Fountain Place...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek plant lovers gather to restore ransacked garden center

Knollwood Garden Center, a family-owned gardening center in Beavercreek, was attacked by three teens Wednesday night. In a random act of destruction, the teens destroyed everything from flower pots to the computer system and sent seeds flying across the shop floor. However, much to the owners' relief, the plants were spared.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Barleycorn's Brewhouse to open in former Wilder firehouse

WILDER, Ky. — A brewhouse will soon be opening in a former Wilder firehouse. One Holland Corp., which is a franchisee of Skyline Chili, LaRosa's Pizzerias, First Watch, Dunkin' and more, is planning to open Barleycorn's Brewhouse at 402 Licking Pike in Wilder in mid-July, according to One Holland officials.
WILDER, KY
WLWT 5

Weekend ramp closure along NB I-71/75 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation announced the ramp from northbound I-71/75 to KY-536 and Mount Zion Road will be closed through the weekend for ramp rehabilitation work. The ramp will close from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be rerouted via the KY-338...
FLORENCE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
UNION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including 1 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
INDIANA STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

17 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (June 3-5)

Valley Vineyards will host its annual Wine & Beer Festival this weekend, featuring alcoholic beverages made entirely in-house. Taste the locally-made alcohol and enjoy live music and food trucks while at the two-day festival. Admission to the festival is free, with a parking charge of $5. June 3-4. 2276 US 22 & 3, Morrow, valleyvineyards.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

This 1980's 'Home of the Future' Dome House in Florence Is for Sale for $500,000

This unique space-age-style house in Florence, Kentucky, is located at 6201 Doubletree Lane and overlooks the 18th hole of the Boone Links Golf Course. The "Home of the Future" style debuted at the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee. According to the listing, this home was then deconstructed and rebuilt in Florence in 1984.
oxfordobserver.org

Uptown Concert Series returns for summer

Oxford’s 36th Annual Uptown Music Concert Series opened Thursday as scores of Oxford families gathered in Memorial Park for high-energy entertainment from The Klaberheads, a Hamilton band that has been performing German-inspired music since 1930. “The uptown park is one of the only spaces the community gathers together as...
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Sports Report - June 4, 2022

Recaps from the Boys Track & Field State Finals, Baseball Regional, and Girls Tennis Individual Regional. 4x100 Relay - Lawrenceburg (Hayden Saylor, Alex Witte, Brayden Combs, Dahya Patel) finished 23rd out of 27 teams (43.76) High Jump - Chad Cox (FC) placed 4th (6-07) Long Jump - Jacob Schatzle (FC)...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Fox 19

Rowing, paddleboard, kayak facility planned in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Rowers on the Great Miami River will have a physical space to call their own if a development proposal becomes reality. The Great Miami Rowing Center is a group that’s been around for more than a decade. Now they’re hoping to expand into a new facility on the river banks across from the Spooky Nook complex.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Immersive Cincinnati Van Gogh exhibit delayed

CINCINNATI — The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Cincinnati has been delayed. The popular "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit takes you through 500,000 cubic feet of Vincent Van Gogh's masterpieces, immersing you right into the art. The exhibition features more than 400 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings and paintings that are animated by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections.
CINCINNATI, OH

