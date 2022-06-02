Toro: Q2 Earnings Insights

May 31, 2022 – TheNewswire - Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE:MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 600 senior secured convertible debenture units (each, a "Unit") to an arm's length party for gross proceeds of $600,000. Each Unit is comprised of $1,000 principal amount of senior secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") and 6,000 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company for a period of 36 months from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment pursuant to certain anti-dilution provisions.

