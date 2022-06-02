ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Palantir Stock Is Surging Today

By Adam Eckert
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced an expanded partnership with U.S. Space Systems Command. U.S. Space Systems Command has increased its existing contract with Palantir by nearly...

