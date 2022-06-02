ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Toro Clocks 9% Sales Growth in Q2, Raises FY22 Outlook

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toro Co TTC reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.7% year-over-year to $1.25 billion, missing the consensus of $1.27 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.25, beating the consensus of $1.23. Sales by segments: Professional $925.8 million (+11.8% Y/Y), and Residential...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

RBC Capital Raises Jamieson Wellness Price Target By 18%

Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL JWLLF price target has been raised to C$46 from C$39 by RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Jamieson Wellness signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nutrawise Health and Beauty Corp, owner of the youtheory brand. Khan states that...
MARKETS
Benzinga

American Airlines Raises Outlook, Falls On Fuel Cost Woes: Here's What To Watch

American Airlines Group, Inc AAL was falling over 7% Friday after the company released its second-quarter outlook ahead of its earnings print expected July 21. The airline said that while it expects to report an increase in revenue compared to its previously released guidance for the quarter, soaring fuel costs continue to impact the company’s bottom line.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bullish: Ethereum On-Chain Fundamentals Paint A Positive Outlook For The Future

Things may be looking up for Ethereum ETH/USD with numerous on-chain data parameters painting a bullish picture for the coin. What Happened: Data shared by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode shows that today Ethereum blockchain's seven-day average block size reached a new all-time high, indicating a high level of activity on the network. Furthermore, the total value stored in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract also just reached a new all-time high of 12,777,045 ETH — for a current total value of $2,242,4226,018, showing a significant level of trust in the protocol despite the mechanic being one-way.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Sales#Toro Clocks#Toro Co Ttc#Eps#Y Y Rrb#Residential#Fy22 Outlook
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling Following Key Economic Data Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.36% at $2,425.94. Amazon is trading lower amid overall weakness in tech names as market indexes are trading lower on continued volatility. While nonfarm payrolls data came in higher than expected Friday, concerns over Fed rate hikes, inflation and economic health continue to weigh on stocks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 69 companies set new 52-week lows. SL Green Realty SLG was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Bit Origin BTOG's stock traded down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Set To Split 20:1 - What Does A Close Historical Comparison Say Will Happen Next?

(NASDAQ: AMZN) is ready to split their shares on June 3rd, 2022. Amazon’s stock prices have risen about 16% in the week leading up to the split. Even if you know nothing about the intricacies of how a split works, this feels significant. Any bit of news Jeff Bezos is attached to these days feels like it should be common knowledge. So, what do you, and the man with hundreds of billions of dollars stand to gain (or lose) from the split?
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analysts Expressed Their Optimism On ZoomInfo Post Investor Day Event - Read To Know

After attending the company's virtual investor day event, analysts shared their positives on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI. Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated Outperform rating on ZoomInfo. The event provided incremental perspective on the company's broader platform strategy, go-to-market, and privacy efforts. As the company's broader platform strategy began to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Analysts' Key Takeaways From Lululemon Athletica's Q1 Print

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU reported revenues of $1.61 billion, ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion, and earnings of $1.48 per share, exceeding Street expectations of $1.43 per share. Wells Fargo On Lululemon Athletica: Analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal Weight rating for the company while reducing the price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $10M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones jumped more than 400 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Musk's Brash Communication Hits Tesla Shares, Nio And Chinese Peers Weather Lockdowns, GM Pushes Bolt Sales: EV Industry Week Highlights

Electric vehicle stocks retreated along with the broader market in the week ending June 3, with Tesla, Inc. TSLA leading the declines. The broader market paused for a breather after the previous week's back-end rally. A strong non-farm payrolls report released on Friday reignited Fed rate hike fears and sent stocks into a tailspin.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Here's Why Analysts Are Positive On Okta With Hint Of Caution

Analysts had optimistic views on Okta, Inc OKTA with a tinge of caution post Q1 beat. JMP analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform rating though lower price target to $165 (based on multiple compression across the sector and macroenvironment volatility) from $260 on Okta post Q1 FY23 results. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 3, 2022

Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 16.65% at $3.92. C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.41. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.75% at $8.82. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 7.75% at $0.83. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.06% at $1.86. GrowGeneration GRWG...
MARKETS
Benzinga

XTMIF: XTM Grows 179% Through the Pandemic and Could Increase 300% in 2022

XTM XTMIF had a year of high growth despite the almost impossible environment resulting from the Canadian government's aggressive response to the COVID pandemic. With restaurants forced to shut down in-person dining for most of the year, it was remarkable what the company achieved during this time. However, with the full removal of restrictions in Ontario and the rest of Canada in March, we expect real gains for XTM in 2022. That, combined with entry to the US market, should prove to be an exceptional growth year for the company. We are expecting revenues to grow 324% to $10 million this year. Certainly, the government's actions delayed much progress until March, and as most revenues are recurring, it sets back forecasts.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Algorithmic Price Action Trading Strategies

Algorithms, a traders best friend. Wait, What?? One of the most common misconceptions in Trading is that “Algorithms are picking Me Off”. Nothing could be further from the truth. Perhaps you’ve had this happen to you. You place a stop order under an obvious pivot, only to be stopped out and have price reverse back the other way. You are a victim of price discovery, not algorithms. Think about it for a second, a program doing that wouldn’t make any money. Selling a stock down only to then reverse and start buying, doesn’t make any sense.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy