Hi there! I was found outside and yowling because I was in heat 🙁 I am so happy to be a little less hormonal, now. I am a small fry but I am bold for my size. Not sure if I like other cats yet, but I am fine with my neighbors so far. I like pets and I’ll come right up to you and lick your finger!

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 22 HOURS AGO