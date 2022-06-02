ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH posted Q1 earnings of $24.25 million, an increase from Q4 of 22.74%. Sales dropped to $120.37 million, a 0.43% decrease between quarters. In Q4, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals brought in $120.89 million in sales but only earned $19.76 million. Why Is ROCE Significant?....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Boqii Holding Earnings Preview

Boqii Holding BQ is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-06-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Boqii Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Boqii Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 69 companies set new 52-week lows. SL Green Realty SLG was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Bit Origin BTOG's stock traded down...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benzinga Pro#Roce
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling Following Key Economic Data Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.36% at $2,425.94. Amazon is trading lower amid overall weakness in tech names as market indexes are trading lower on continued volatility. While nonfarm payrolls data came in higher than expected Friday, concerns over Fed rate hikes, inflation and economic health continue to weigh on stocks.
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $10M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones jumped more than 400 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

RBC Capital Raises Jamieson Wellness Price Target By 18%

Jamieson Wellness Inc JWEL JWLLF price target has been raised to C$46 from C$39 by RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Jamieson Wellness signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nutrawise Health and Beauty Corp, owner of the youtheory brand. Khan states that...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 3, 2022

Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 16.65% at $3.92. C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.41. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.75% at $8.82. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 7.75% at $0.83. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 6.06% at $1.86. GrowGeneration GRWG...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $500 Today

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.83%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion. Buying $100 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VRTX stock 10 years...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wildpack Beverage COO Chuck Zadlo Resigns

Wildpack Beverage Inc. CANS WLDPF Chief Operating Officer Chuck Zadlo has resigned from the company effective June 2, 2022. Wildpack will not seek to fill the position; instead, reporting will be streamlined directly from key operational personnel to the CEO. The company believes shortening the communication feedback loop will drive...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analysts Expressed Their Optimism On ZoomInfo Post Investor Day Event - Read To Know

After attending the company's virtual investor day event, analysts shared their positives on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI. Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated Outperform rating on ZoomInfo. The event provided incremental perspective on the company's broader platform strategy, go-to-market, and privacy efforts. As the company's broader platform strategy began to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Analysts Are Positive On Okta With Hint Of Caution

Analysts had optimistic views on Okta, Inc OKTA with a tinge of caution post Q1 beat. JMP analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform rating though lower price target to $165 (based on multiple compression across the sector and macroenvironment volatility) from $260 on Okta post Q1 FY23 results. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Affirm Holdings AFRM summing a total amount of $682,947. At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 359,572. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of $600,000 Secured Convertible Debenture Unit Offering

May 31, 2022 – TheNewswire - Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE:MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 600 senior secured convertible debenture units (each, a "Unit") to an arm's length party for gross proceeds of $600,000. Each Unit is comprised of $1,000 principal amount of senior secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") and 6,000 common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company for a period of 36 months from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment pursuant to certain anti-dilution provisions.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock After Hours?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD is trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session despite reporting better-than-expected financial results and raising guidance. CrowdStrike said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 61% year-over-year to $487.8 million, which beat the estimate of $463.27 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity company reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 23 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Continues To Outperform EV Rivals In May

Chinese new energy vehicle maker BYD Co BYDDY said on Thursday that sales of its battery-powered vehicle more than doubled in May despite nearly a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai which disrupted supply chains and hit production for many of its rivals. What Happened: Shenzhen-based BYD said it sold 53,349...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Iris Energy IREN shares rose 7.8% to $5.82 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $320.1 million. ON Semiconductor ON stock increased by 6.87% to $67.27. This security traded at a volume of 297.9K shares come close, making up 4.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NVIDIA's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy