Vernors to release new limited-edition flavor

By Matt Jaworowski
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Few things are as uniquely “pure Michigan” than a Vernors Ginger Ale. But now, the drink that stretches back to the Civil War era is trying something new.

Keurig Dr. Pepper, which now owns the Vernors brand, announced they will sell a black cherry-flavored ginger ale this summer.

According to the Detroit Free Press , the news was first announced on a Vernors fan page and confirmed by an official with Keurig Dr. Pepper. It’s the first new Vernors flavor in more than 50 years.

The limited edition will be available from August through October in 12-packs and 2-liter bottles. The new flavor will only be sold in stores across Michigan and in Toledo, Ohio.

Much like Faygo, Vernors Ginger Ale is a Michigan original.

The black cherry-flavored Vernors will be sold exclusively in Michigan and Toledo, Ohio. (Courtesy Keurig Dr. Pepper)

The company was founded by James Vernor, a pharmacist from Detroit. Vernor first started experimenting with vanilla and other spices to mix with medicines, including some that included ginger, which can help calm the stomach.

The origin of Vernor’s patented ginger ale is up for debate. The legend goes that in 1862 Vernor left a mixture of a ginger concoction in a barrel when he left to serve in the Civil War. He returned home to a sweet, ginger flavor and patented zing. But the Vernor family believes the ginger ale formula wasn’t made until after the war.

Regardless, Vernor opened his own pharmacy in 1866 which included a soda fountain that served his special ginger ale. It’s considered the oldest continually produced soda pop in the United States.

According to the Detroit Historical Society , Vernor’s pharmacy was the only place you could get the ginger ale for several years. As the demand grew, Vernor’s agreed to sell the ginger ale at other soda fountains but was adamant on the type of equipment that was used to ensure it was served properly.

Vernor’s ginger ale went from a local phenomenon to a Midwest marvel. Vernor opened a production plant in 1896 so it could be mass-produced. That same year, Vernor’s son, James Vernor II, took over the company, although his father still played a key role in the company until his death in 1927.

Vernors stayed in the family until it was sold to an investment group in 1966. It bounced around to a handful of companies and is currently owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper.

