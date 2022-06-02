ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Scott Thurmond named chief of Birmingham Police Department

By Drew Taylor
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Scott Thurmond has been named the newest chief of the Birmingham Police Department.

Thurmond, who has served as interim chief since former chief Patrick Smith resigned in January, will officially take office June 24.

“Since day one, Chief Thurmond has demonstrated that he is a compassionate leader and an advocate for our officers and residents,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “There is no need to look any further. He is the right man for the job. He will serve our city well.”

Thurmond has served the Birmingham Police Department for 23 years, having led in several precincts as well as served in executive leadership. Under his leadership, the west precinct launched a special task force in 2020 that successfully increased the removal of guns off the streets and focused on high engagement and follow up on cases. As a result, there was a reported 25% reduction in crime in the West Precinct.

Alabama woman part of fight to remove PFAS from fast food wrappers

“I am honored that Mayor Woodfin has put his trust in me,” Thurmond said. “This was not something that I sought out. I have simply just wanted to serve and protect the great people of Birmingham with excellence and compassion. This platform will allow me to partner with our brave officers in helping to create a safe Birmingham for all. I look forward to serving.”

Thurmond started his career in the patrol division at the North Precinct, where he served the Titusville and Smithfield communities from 1999-2005 as patrolman and field training officer. In 2007, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and assigned to the West Precinct Morning Shift in the patrol division.

In 2008, Thurmond was transferred to the homicide unit in the investigative bureau, where he worked as a sergeant until 2013, when he was promoted to lieutenant. In 2015, Thurmond returned to the Homicide Unit as commander. In 2018, he became the interim commander of the newly formed Robbery/Homicide Division, consisting of the Homicide Unit, Felony Assault Unit, Robbery Unit, Crime Reduction Team (CRT), Project ICE, Intelligence Unit, and the Sex Offender Unit.

In 2019, Thurmond was promoted to the rank of captain and served as the West Precinct commander in the Patrol Bureau. Most recently, he served as the executive assistant to the deputy chief of the Investigative Bureau.

Thurmond has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in political science from the University of Montevallo.

