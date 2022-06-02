Electronic Arts In Trouble As Activists Bring Gambling Charges Against 'FIFA: Ultimate Team'

“Top Gun: Maverick” maintained its domination of the U.S. box office, grossing $86 million over the weekend from 4,751 theaters. What Happened: Paramount Global’s PARAA Tom Cruise-starring film has grossed $291.6 million from the domestic box office after two weeks in theatrical release; it also earned $81.7 million from overseas markets, bringing its accumulative global total to $548.6 million. In comparison, the weekend’s second top grossing film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from the Walt Disney Co. DIS, brought in $9.25 million from 3,765 theaters over the weekend while accumulating a total of $388.7 million from a five-week theatrical release.
Comments / 0