Electronic Arts In Trouble As Activists Bring Gambling Charges Against 'FIFA: Ultimate Team'

Click here to read the full article. The Wall St. Journal is reporting that Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg may have been prompted in part to give up her position because of a company investigation into her activities, including a review of her use of corporate resources to help plan her upcoming wedding. As of May, the review was ongoing, the WSJ said. The investigation is also looking into allegations that Sandberg pressured the U.K.’s Daily Mail to “shelve” an article about Sandberg’s former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Bobby Kotick, and a 2014 temporary restraining order against him. “None of this...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO