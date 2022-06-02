ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Electronic Arts In Trouble As Activists Bring Gambling Charges Against 'FIFA: Ultimate Team'

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Consumer advocates demanded U.S. regulators probe videogame maker Electronic Arts Inc EA for the misleading use of a digital "loot box" that "aggressively" provoked players to splurge while playing a...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Meta Platforms, Formerly Facebook, Because of Company Investigation, Burnout – WSJ Report

Click here to read the full article. The Wall St. Journal is reporting that Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg may have been prompted in part to give up her position because of a company investigation into her activities, including a review of her use of corporate resources to help plan her upcoming wedding. As of May, the review was ongoing, the WSJ said. The investigation is also looking into allegations that Sandberg pressured the U.K.’s Daily Mail to “shelve” an article about Sandberg’s former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Bobby Kotick, and a 2014 temporary restraining order against him. “None of this...
NFL
Deadline

Meta, Formerly Known As Facebook, Is Changing Its Stock Symbol Too In Metaverse Rebrand

Click here to read the full article. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms underscored its commitment to the Metaverse, announcing that its old familiar stock symbol FB – for Facebook, the company’s old name – will change to META on June 9. Shares of the company that also owns Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp said the new Nasdaq ticker “aligns with the company’s rebranding.” Facebook announced the corporate name change last October, unveiling plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on what Zuckerberg called “the next chapter of social connection” but Wall Street worries may be a sinkhole. “From now on, we’re going to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Video Game#Ultimate Team#Electronic Arts Inc Ea#Reuters#Wikimedia Commons
Benzinga

Amazon Set To Split 20:1 - What Does A Close Historical Comparison Say Will Happen Next?

(NASDAQ: AMZN) is ready to split their shares on June 3rd, 2022. Amazon’s stock prices have risen about 16% in the week leading up to the split. Even if you know nothing about the intricacies of how a split works, this feels significant. Any bit of news Jeff Bezos is attached to these days feels like it should be common knowledge. So, what do you, and the man with hundreds of billions of dollars stand to gain (or lose) from the split?
STOCKS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Co. Trufflez Launches NFT Project That Allows You To Partner In A Licensed Grow Op

Trufflez Inc., a vertically integrated premium cannabis company, has partnered with droppLabs, a holistic Web3 solutions provider, to launch the TrufflezNFT. The project utilizes NFTs to register and fractionalize the intellectual property rights inherent in the trademarks and copyrights of new proprietary cannabis strains. “We are excited to provide cannabis...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
Benzinga

Unilocker Launches Token Locker Platform for Binance Smart Chain

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2022) - Unilocker has introduced a token locker platform to enable new DeFi token projects to easily manage team equity and safeguard investors' interests. The platform has been first made available on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a major blockchain network for new projects.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Co-Founder: Crypto Is 'Parasitic' With Its Claws In Every Scam

Jackson Palmer, the co-creator of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD, believes that the crypto industry is “a hammer in search of a nail” and does not provide anything meaningful to society. What Happened: In a recent interview with Australian publication The Age, Palmer described crypto as “a parasitic thing”...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

El Salvador delays the launch of its Bitcoin bonds

El Salvador’s Bitcoin bonds could not be launched any time soon. The delay could be attributed to the slump in cryptocurrency prices, given the global cryptocurrency market is over 50% below the all-time high of over $3 trillion created in October last year. The Salvadoran Finance Minister, Alejandro Zelaya,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

'Top Gun: Maverick' Maintains US Box Office Peak With $86M In Ticket Sales

“Top Gun: Maverick” maintained its domination of the U.S. box office, grossing $86 million over the weekend from 4,751 theaters. What Happened: Paramount Global’s PARAA Tom Cruise-starring film has grossed $291.6 million from the domestic box office after two weeks in theatrical release; it also earned $81.7 million from overseas markets, bringing its accumulative global total to $548.6 million. In comparison, the weekend’s second top grossing film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from the Walt Disney Co. DIS, brought in $9.25 million from 3,765 theaters over the weekend while accumulating a total of $388.7 million from a five-week theatrical release.
MOVIES
TheStreet

TheStreet's Action Alerts PLUS Team on Nvidia, Disney and More

TheStreet.com’s Action Alerts Plus team has offered commentary – mostly bullish – about several major stocks. The spice and flavors specialist's "flavor solutions business (40% of sales, 26% of operating profit) will continue to benefit from consumers dining out,” the team wrote. In addition, “we continue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy