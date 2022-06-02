ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, stream Warriors vs. Celtics in 2022 NBA Finals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Finals are back, and so are the Golden State Warriors. Steve Kerr’s squad won the Western Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years. With Klay Thompson back in the mix, Jordan Poole emerging and the usual greatness from Draymond Green and Steph Curry, the Warriors earned the No....

CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
FastBreak on FanNation

BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBC Sports

Draymond channels iconic quote from NFL coach after Game 1 loss

The Warriors aren't exactly surprised by what the Boston Celtics showed on Thursday night. In Golden State's 120-108 loss to the Boston in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center, the Celtics played exactly how they have been playing throughout the playoffs and even throughout the second half of the regular season.
