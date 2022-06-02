ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Scottish restaurant in JP closes original location as it prepares to move to larger space

 3 days ago

The Haven announced yesterday it's shut its Perkins Street location as it gets ready to move to the former Bella...

Advisors Living sells out The Mezz - a 42-unit property in South Boston

South Boston, MA Advisors Living, the residential sales platform associated with Boston Realty Advisors, has sold all of the residences of The Mezz, 42 new units in a luxury building incorporating the historic West Broadway Theater. The former theater building at 420 West Broadway that was an entertainment centerpiece for...
BOSTON, MA
Walking a marathon in every Boston neighborhood

Patrick Maguire has set out to walk 26.2 miles in Boston's larger neighborhoods and a half marathon in the smaller ones, but he plans to wear out his sneakers in all of Boston's 24 designated neighborhoods. Maguire wants to learn more about Boston, promote his Server Not Servant project and...
BOSTON, MA
New Food Co-op Looks to Fill Void of Russo’s Closing, Offering Shares

The following information was provided by the Charles River Co-op: The Charles River Food Co-op is announcing that we will soon be accepting members! As a reminder, the impetus to create the Charles River Food Co-op was the closing of Russo’s in Watertown. We are excited about our mission and vision for this new store, which includes replicating Russo’s fresh produce and food diversity, in addition to a focus on sustainability and community.
WATERTOWN, MA
Developer says it's secured financing to build 34-story apartment building across from Symphony Hall that was approved in 2017

A developer that specializes in luxury subdivisions says it has secured a $226-million loan to build its first luxury apartment building in Boston - at 252-264 Huntington Ave., at Mass. Ave. Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, PA, working with Prudential Financial's real-estate wing, is proposing a 34-story, 432-unit apartment building,...
BOSTON, MA
Woman working an extra shift at Kowloon wins big with gifted Keno ticket

SAUGUS - An act of kindness is paying off in a big way after an employee at the Keno counter found herself on the winning side of the ticket. It was a Friday night and 79-year-old Shirley Rose was not supposed to be working. The Saugus woman is retired and works a couple of days a week at the Kowloon restaurant Keno counter but came in an extra day to help a co-worker cover a shift. Rose said a man walked in and asked her to give him his favorite numbers. She did, and the man asked for two more. Rose gave him...
SAUGUS, MA
Nightshade Noodle Bar Opens Sin City Superette

Chef Rachel Miller and the folks behind Lynn’s Nightshade Noodle Bar have just opened Sin City Superette, a funky little neighborhood market offering fresh produce, prepared foods, snacks and more. In addition to all the lovely eats, Sin City Superette is selling household supplies and hygienics in store, as well as merch online.
For $1.06m in Stow, a home with docks on both sides of a lake peninsula

With summer on its way, a stunning lake house in Stow is ready for a new owner. Built in 1900, the three-bed, 2.5-bath home at 31 Hale Road measures 2,715 square feet and is located on a private way. It features extensive waterfront space on picturesque Lake Boon and is on the market for $1,069,000.
Amazon opens new Tech Hub for thousands of workers in Boston

BOSTON — E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday opened a huge new office building in Boston, where they plan to do work in fields including machine learning, speech science, cloud computing and robotics engineering. More than 2,000 employees will eventually be based at the new building, located along Harbor Way...
BOSTON, MA
Was That Bradley Cooper? ~ Bedford Abuzz with Filming in Town

As you may or may not know, there is a movie filming here in Bedford. As with any movie, it comes loaded with stars. But who and where? For obvious reasons, the set is very tight lipped as to what’s going on. We know it’s being filmed at the Wedgewood Swim and Tennis Club. While we do not want to perpetuate rumors, we can’t help but speculate on what we hear.
The 8 best black-owned restaurants in Boston

Support our local black-owned businesses by visiting one of these restaurants. Our city is fortunate enough to have an ever-growing roster of black-owned eateries shining within our local dining scene, and we want to celebrate them. With menus that showcase cuisines spanning the globe⁠—from African and Caribbean, to Southern soul and French⁠—we’ve gathered up the best black-owned restaurants in Boston for you to support. Once you’ve had your fill of spectacular food from these spots, also be sure to support other cultural communities by frequenting establishments like the best Chinese and best Mexican restaurants around.
BOSTON, MA
10 of the best New England seafood restaurants to try this summer

The fact of the matter is that seafood – including fish – does not travel, and the best, most flavorsome seafood dishes will be found near the source: on the coast. There are no finer or fresher fish or seafood restaurants than those found within the proximity of New England’s beautiful coastline, from Connecticut through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on up to Maine.
RESTAURANTS
Part of Dartmouth Street in the Back Bay to be open to just pedestrians for ten days this month; streets in JP, Roxbury and Dorchester to be shut to traffic for one day each this year

Mayor Wu today announced plans to turn Dartmouth Street in front of the Copley library into a pedestrian area between June 7 and June 17th - in a pilot that could lead to the block being shut to traffic permanently - and to re-create the Newbury Street open-streets pedestrian program on long stretches of Centre Street in Jamaica Plain one day in July, Blue Hill Avenue in Grove Hall in August and Dorchester Avenue in September.
BOSTON, MA
USS Constitution to celebrate queen's jubilee

BOSTON - Historic locations in Boston will be joining the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee across the pond.Old North Church, where Paul Revere's famous "one if by land, two if by sea" lantern signal was sent, will host a service at 11 a.m. marking 70 years on the throne for the queen. Church bells will chime to mark the jubilee, with the British Consulate-General and the Royal Naval Attache to the United States in attendance. In the afternoon, the USS Constitution will host a special ceremony on board. "Old Ironsides" may have fought against the British in the War of 1812, but on Sunday it will fire a cannon salute and have a ceremonial raising of the UK Union Flag in recognition of the jubilee.The queen was a guest on board the USS Constitution during her visit to Boston in 1976, the first Massachusetts visit by a reigning British monarch."It's going to be a really exciting day," consul-general Peter Abbott told WBZ-TV.The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 people on board the ship will get special Platinum Jubilee coins and pins. Guests are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
BOSTON, MA
Big deal in Everett: Developer set to buy 95-acre tank farm site near Encore casino

Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region’s technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. “Everett residents finally have the chance to realize the benefits of the types of economic development opportunities they deserve with the redevelopment of the ExxonMobil … parcel and the Constellation Energy generating sites,” Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in an e-mail. “I have always known the potential that Everett has to evolve from its industrial age commercial uses because we have the acreage that is no longer found in surrounding communities.”

