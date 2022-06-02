ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Warriors are ALREADY a Dynasty

By Justin Cooper
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Former All-Star PF Amar'e Stoudemire spoke with the media this week and said that the Golden State Warriors need to win one more title in order to be considered an NBA dynasty. Ben Maller says that the Warriors are already a dynasty no matter what happens in these Finals.

Ben Maller: "Here's the way I look at the word dynasty: to be considered a dynasty, you have to win, in the modern era, 3 titles in a short period of time, with the same basic core group of players. Golden State has done that, so they are, in the modern definition, a dynasty."

