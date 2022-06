Fox News host Lawrence Jones said on "Outnumbered" Friday that Seattle is starting to see the consequences of defunding the police. LAWRENCE JONES: So many people watched the "Law & Order: SVU" special. I think it's only like 21 seasons. These are the people that do it in real life. Just to put into context, people, the reason why that show is so successful [is] because everyone wants those people off the street. People want justice for those. And because of defund the police, this is one of the consequences. But I got to tell you, this is a part of failure of leadership. I mean, we're seeing it everywhere, whether we're talking about what happened in Buffalo when the people in charge don't go after these bad actors, they can.

