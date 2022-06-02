Pickaway County Jail receives perfect inspection

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Jail received a perfect jail report being in compliance with all 176-jail standards.

With 53 essential and 123 important standards, the Sheriff’s Department received the report late last week. Currently there are 77 inmates at the jail, which has a capacity of 114 inmates.

Some of the standards include having proper identification information on inmates including the time of their sentence, having defined rules and policies, providing inmates with required items and meeting security standards set by the state among many others.

Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said the staff in the jail have stepped up and taken ownership, which is what has lead to some of the changes.

“I’m super proud of all the work that Lt. Hunter Lane, the jail supervisor, and his staff have been doing,” Hafey said. “There’s a different atmosphere in the jail now. Everyone’s taking ownership of the jail and people are proud to work there. People in the past that just come to work are now stepping up in leadership positions and want to make the place better. Being in corrections is a difficult job and for people to want to make it better, I love seeing that.”

Lane said he was really excited to hear the news.

“We’re building on what we did last year when we had five deficiencies,” he said. “We were able to correct those and now we have none.”

Lane said the key to keeping up the good report is just maintaining things as they are.

“We have to keep doing what we’re doing, that’s all we have to do moving forward,” he said. “We have to continue to build on the good things we’ve done and keep it going in the right direction.”

One of Hafey’s campaign promises was to work on improving the jail. Something he said he was glad that everyone has worked to help make happen.

“It wasn’t just me, it was everyone,” Hafey said. “I told [jail staff] to do whatever they needed to do to come into compliance and I gave them whatever support was necessary. I told them the same thing I tell all my deputies that do what you have to do so long as it’s legal, ethical and moral and just solve the problem. They know their job, that’s why they’re there and the biggest thing I have to do is let them do it.”

When it comes to policy or procedures that helped facilitate the change, both Lane and Hafey pointed to a change in atmosphere at the jail due to limiting overtime and hiring more qualified people to do the job.

“We create a good atmosphere and people have a good work and life balance where they’re not working 500 hours of overtime a year,” Lane said. “They’re not overwhelmed and worked to death hour wise so they do more when they are here and that’s made a positive impact.”

Hafey agreed, pointing to two hiring practices they’ve adopted.

“We’re not cutting our hiring standards but I think with the higher starting salary and allowing lateral transfers we’ve hired several people from other jails,” he said. “They’re experienced officers and they’re able to start higher on the pay scale, which is a benefit to the sheriff’s office as well as to the deputies.”

At the end of the day, however, Hafey said it all comes down to people and taking care of them.

“I think everyone at the jail busted their butt to make this happen, including two key people Sargent Matt Evans and Sargent Chuck Reed,” he said. “I can’t even begin to describe how appreciative I am for their knowledge, hard work and how they took ownership over the jail. They’re great supervisors and they motivate people while also holding them accountable.”