ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Revellers celebrate ‘unifying’ Queen with corgis and Elvis impersonator

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt5VI_0fyDPnuX00

Flag-waving crowds in a Warwickshire town have been celebrating the “unifying” influence of the Queen with the help of corgis and an Elvis impersonator.

More than 1,000 people gathered in the market square of the historic town of Warwick on Thursday, marking the Platinum Jubilee.

The town crier Mike Reddy, in full regalia and tricorne hat, formally opened the festivities, booming out an official proclamation at noon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GXr2_0fyDPnuX00
More than 1,000 turned out to mark the Platinum Jubilee in Warwick. (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Pipe Major Andy Walker, joining hundreds of others at events up and down the country, then played Diu Regnare – Latin for “long to reign” – penned especially for the occasion.

The town had been decked out with bunting, Union flags and other regal-themed items, including papier mache crowns in shop displays and a pair of knitted regal bonnets for street bollards outside the museum.

A corgi trail for children also meant there were dozens of illustrated images of the Queen’s favourite dog breed popping up inside shop windows, with youngsters challenged to find all 70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agQUG_0fyDPnuX00
Town crier Mike Reddy, reading the Jubilee proclamation in Warwick. (Richard Vernalls/PA)

During the day, Monika Katona brought along her corgis Dobi and Lemmy, to the delight of many in the crowds, who posed for photographs with the pair, both wearing jubilee neckerchiefs.

Asked why she thought the Queen was such a fan of the breed, Ms Katona said: “They are funny, they are so cute; their short legs, their smiles – and their big corgi butts.

“People say they’re old ladies’ dogs – but it’s not true!”

Addressing the crowds, who earlier sang God Save The Queen, mayor of Warwick councillor Richard Edgington said: “It shows what a great unifying figure Her Majesty the Queen is, and her achievements over so many years.”

Mr Edgington said Warwick had turned out with “pomp and ceremony”, and praised businesses, schools and residents for planning the celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cin2l_0fyDPnuX00
Pipe Major of Shirley Pipe Band Andy Walker, at the celebrations. (Richard Vernalls/PA)

He added: “Seeing what has happened over the last few months and the last couple of years (with Covid) it actually makes you realise what a unifying figure she is.

“To see what she’s done over the 70 years – she does an amazing job, still doing everything she can, a splendid job.”

He added: “I’ve been the mayor for a year, it’s been an absolute honour – but it’s very tiring.

“So after 70 years, she must have unrivalled endurance.”

As the wine and beer flowed, a 75-year-old Elvis impersonator bawled out classics from the rocker’s repertoire and even took corgis Dobi and Lemmy for a dance around the market square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jsHE_0fyDPnuX00
An Elvis impersonator with Corgis Dobi and Lemmy at Warwick’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Mandy Hickman, with her daughter Naomi – both wrapped in Union flags – said: “The Queen means the world to us, and that’s why everybody has turned out today.”

Also among the crowds, Paul, wearing a red, white and blue sun hat and holding a glass of beer, said: “I’m not a heavy royalist but she does a good job, and she’s been doing a good job for so many years.

“It brings everybody together – and the weather helps.”

Julie, sitting nearby with a glass of wine, said she was there “supporting the Queen and celebrating the jubilee, like everyone else”.

“I just think she’s lovely, I do – I love the Queen,” she added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan

More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing. Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Person
Lemmy
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
newschain

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen. The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin
newschain

Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

The royal family sang along, waved their arms and shared laughs as they enjoyed a night out at the Platinum Party at the Palace. Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in front row of the royal box between their parents, clapping along to Queen + Adam Lambert’s performance of Don’t Stop Me Now, as the youngsters stayed up late to make a surprise appearance.
WORLD
newschain

In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for a celebration of the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Although the Queen had opted to watch the service from...
U.K.
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
newschain

William pays tribute to the Queen’s optimism in Jubilee concert speech

The Duke of Cambridge hailed the Platinum Jubilee concert as full of “optimism and joy” as he praised the Queen for her “hope” in the future of the planet. William paid tribute to the positive outlook of his grandmother during a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace dedicated to the environment and featuring Sir David Attenborough.
WORLD
newschain

Queen makes Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as Jubilee celebrations end

The Queen delighted Platinum Jubilee revellers by making a much-anticipated Buckingham Palace balcony appearance that set the seal on four days of celebrations. Surrounded by her family, the monarch was cheered by thousands of well-wishers after the Platinum Pageant told the story of her life, and the nation, with an eccentric, fun and imaginative carnival-like display.
MUSIC
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy