Every week since I started at Alive six years ago, I compiled a list of noteworthy concerts coming to Columbus in the next several days, along with recently announced shows. It wasn't comprehensive; we never claimed to list every concert. We passed on happy hours and open mic nights, and we didn't include repeating weekly events (sorry Hoodoo Soul Band). The goal was to list the main shows Alive readers might care about. (During the pandemic, we listed local livestreams instead.)

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO