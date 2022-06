Since Claudio Castagnoli’s WWE contract expired back in February, the wrestling world has been wondering what could be next for the former Cesaro. According to a report on The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli is currently “laying low” and remains a free agent, as he is “taking time off for family reasons.” The former WWE United States Champion has a young child, which is his primary reason for spending a period away from the ring, but he has trademarked the name CSRO, which potentially indicates a new name.

