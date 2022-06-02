ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Health experts say hepatitis outbreak in children is no cause for concern in Central Pa.

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YORK, Pa. — More than 600 children across 30 countries have been diagnosed with severe hepatitis since the beginning of April and over 100 of those cases were here in the United States. This recent outbreak is leaving doctors puzzled. The reason why doctors are so confused by...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Reports of melatonin poisoning in kids have spiked dramatically

Poison control centers in the U.S. have seen a dramatic rise in reports of kids ingesting melatonin over the last decade. From 2012 to 2021, these incidents increased 530 percent, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday. The largest yearly increase occurred from 2019 to 2020, when reports spiked by 38 percent.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Health
York, PA
Society
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Expands Food Assistance Eligibility

As of today, more Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania's network of food banks and pantries. According to a press release from the Governor's office, "Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the USDA-established poverty level to 185% following a recommendation from the Emergency Food Assistance Advisory Committee. This increase brings the SFPP and TEFAP in line with other food assistance programs such as SNAP, reduced-price school breakfast and lunches provided through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program, and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis B#Hepatitis C Virus#The Hepatitis A#Cdc#Rothsville
Nature.com

Waning humoral immune responses to inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with severe liver disease

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 174 (2022) Cite this article. The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still ongoing around the world. Patients with severe liver disease (SLD), such as compensated cirrhosis (CC), decompensated cirrhosis (DC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), are highly vulnerable and have worse outcomes from COVID-191. Vaccines are effective measure for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, severe disease, and mortality. Recent studies have preliminarily described the safety and immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)2, and in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (CHB)3. However, data are limited on the safety and immunogenicity of inactivated vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in SLD patients. Additionally, the memory B cells (MBCs) responses and immunological memory after vaccination in SLD patients is still unclear. Hence, we aim to explore the safety, antibody responses, and MBCs responses of inactivated vaccines (BBIBP-CorV or CoronaVac) in SLD patients through a prospective observational study (NCT05007665).
SCIENCE
CBS Pittsburgh

Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank hosting baby formula distribution on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parents in need of baby formula will soon get relief. The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank will hand out formula to families today. The distribution will take place at the diaper bank's warehouse in Point Breeze from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The non-profit is also giving out free hygiene products for women.Also, more formula is one the way. The Food & Drug Administration approved the import of 1.3 million cans of Gerber formula from Mexico. The "Good Start Gentle" formula cans will be imported from July through October. That will be enough to make 33 million eight-ounce infant bottles. The supply is expected to be sold on Gerber's website and through key retailers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ars Technica

We may already be falling into the same trap of pandemic unpreparedness

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, fatigue from the global public health emergency has surged to levels only an omicron subvariant could rival. We're all eager to move on. But for scientists and public health experts, that means preparing for the next inevitable pandemic and dealing with the aftermath of this one.
SCIENCE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy