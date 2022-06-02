ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Police arrest man suspected of shooting, running over victim in Phoenix

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – A suspect in the violent death of a man in a Phoenix parking lot was arrested this week without incident, authorities said. Amani...

ktar.com

Comments / 2

Mama Bear
3d ago

How can it be second degree murder if he purposely shot the victim before running him over? That sounds like premeditated murder in the first degree.

Reply
2
