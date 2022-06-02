Police arrest man suspected of shooting, running over victim in Phoenix

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. It all started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers then started a pursuit which ended after six miles at Southern and Hardy Drive. That’s where they detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says they were pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

MESA, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO