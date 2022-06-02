ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA Finals Debut at $1.6 Billion Chase Center Fulfills Warriors’ Plan

By Barry M. Bloom
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDWbO_0fyDNchc00

Click here to read the full article.

The Golden State Warriors are finally where they wanted to be back in 2019 when San Francisco’s Chase Center opened: in the NBA Finals . For the sixth time in eight seasons, the Warriors will be chasing the title, this time against the Boston Celtics , one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

After two seasons to forget—largely because of injury on the court for Golden State, and the fallout caused by COVID-19—the building that was privately funded at $1.6 billion will be filled to capacity at 18,064 and rocking when Game 1 of the best-of-seven series tips off Thursday night.

Stephen Curry—the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader, who’s been with the Warriors for the entire run—is looking forward to it.

“You have to adapt to the flow of the day as you get ready for these games,” Curry said during a media conference at the arena this week. “My advice is that at the end of the day when the ball drops, you might have a little nerves in the first quarter but settle in really quick. And then it’s just basketball.”

The Warriors played in the Finals five consecutive times, winning three, from 2015-19. But all of those were played across the bay in what was then called Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber simultaneously led the construction of the new arena , which opened as a rousing success in time for the 2019-20 season.

But that season was far from the Warriors’ best. Injuries riddled the roster, and on March 11, 2020, the pandemic shut down the NBA for four months. Golden State was not invited to the Orlando playoff bubble, concluding the season with a 15-50 record.

When the 2020-21, 72-game season began in December, local health protocols prohibited the team from having any fans in the arena. The Warriors won 39 games, and 15 of the last 20, but lost twice in the play-in round and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Lacob said last year during a Sportico on-line panel discussion the Warriors had taken a financial bath through it all and lost in excess of $200 million.

“We kind of wrote off [last season],” said Lacob, who has a master’s degree in public health and epidemiology, and formed a task force to address all the issues during the pandemic. “It [was] a terrible, terrible economic situation. Everyone had a lot of problems.”

In contrast, this season has been a huge success for the Warriors, who bounced back as one of four NBA teams to play in front of fans at 100% capacity , drawing 740,624 for 41 home dates and winning 53 games overall. Injuries to Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all were resolved by the start of the playoffs, and the Warriors ripped through Denver, Memphis and Dallas to win another Western Conference championship. Curry said he “could see some of that competitive fire come back.”

“That carried over into this year,” he added, “and gave us the belief and vision we could be back here on this stage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBMNV_0fyDNchc00

In 2010, Lacob and Guber purchased the franchise from Chris Cohan for $450 million. According to Sportico ’s own most recent valuations of NBA franchises, Golden State is now worth $6.03 billion, second in the league and slightly behind the New York Knicks at $6.12 billion.

The Warriors are worth almost twice the value of the Celtics, the sixth-most valuable team in the NBA at $3.44 billion. The Celtics are owned by Boston Basketball Partners, LLC, led by majority shareholder Wyc Grousbeck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgiak_0fyDNchc00

This is Boston’s 22nd appearance in the Finals, having lost only four times. Considering all that success, the Celtics haven’t been to a Finals since 2010, when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, and they last won the NBA title in 2008, also against the Lakers. That was their only title since 1986, the middle of the Larry Bird era.

Lacob was in the Boston minority ownership group and seated courtside in 2008 at the time of that last Celtics championship. His four-plus season run ended when he and Guber purchased the Warriors.

"Boston was very important, and those guys were very helpful," Lacob, born and raised in Bedford, Mass., said this week during a media conference. "They're friends to this day—not too close friends, though. I'm very competitive about this, and I'm sure they are, too."

Lacob's Warriors have been the far more successful team in this era. Still, there’s that energy the Celtics bring to the Finals. Fans recall players such as Bill Russell, Bird and Kevin Garnett, and remember Red Auerbach lighting up his victory cigar. The series will shift next week to TD Garden, which replaced the historic Boston Garden in 1995.

“It’s a tough-nosed organization that has a lot of history,” Curry said. “They have a certain way of doing things that have carried throughout the years. I’m excited about this playoff series where there’s in-game adjustments. Even being in Boston in that arena with that very unique atmosphere. They’re an historic franchise. You look up at the rafters and see all the banners and players who’ve donned that jersey.

“For them to be back in the Finals, I’m sure is special in that city.”

Special in both cities.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sportico

Thomas Wins PGA Championship and Surprise Bonus as LIV Spurs Golf Pay

Click here to read the full article. After shooting a five-under 275 and surviving a three-hole playoff at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., Justin Thomas walked away with the PGA Championship’s Wanamaker Trophy and the second major of the year, but every player won, as the buckets of money sloshing around professional golf continued to get dumped in golfers’ bank accounts. If the field caught a Saturday morning chill after temperatures dropped from the 90s on Thursday and Friday to roughly 50 at the start of Round 3, they were warmed by the PGA of America’s surprise announcement that...
TULSA, OK
Sportico

Nicklaus v. Nicklaus: Golfer Sued by Namesake Co. Over Rival Tour and IP Use

Click here to read the full article. Jack Nicklaus is now a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Nicklaus Companies, and the current battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is a factor in the action. In 2007, Nicklaus sold a controlling partnership in a selection of companies he’d started to Emigrant Bank and its founder Howard Milstein. Milstein went on to create an umbrella company called 8 A.M. Golf that holds a number of properties related to the sport: Golf Magazine and Golf.com, Miura Golf, Club Conex, True Spec Golf and GolfLogix. As part of the mix, the Nicklaus...
GOLF
Sportico

NBA Playoff Ratings Soar Thanks to Revived Warriors, Hungry Celtics

Click here to read the full article. In spite of a stretch of blowouts and the ongoing erosion of TV usage, the 2022 NBA playoffs are putting on a heck of a show, and the highest ratings in five years. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the first two rounds of postseason play averaged 4.08 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and TNT, giving the networks their highest audience numbers since 2018. Through the last conference semifinals matchup on May 15, the NBA’s deliveries have improved 15% versus the year-ago 3.56 million viewers and are up 7% compared to the analogous period in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry's Legacy Could Be Ruined If The Warriors Lose To The Celtics In The 2022 NBA Finals

Stephen Curry is widely considered the greatest point guard in the game right now, and the player is mainly responsible for changing the game with his style of play. His unparalleled shooting and skills have made Curry the most terrifying guard to play against at the moment. The superstar point guard is clearly a Finals MVP favorite this season as he builds his incredible resume. His career is already enough to give him Hall of Fame honors, as he managed to 3 championships as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Red Auerbach
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Peter Guber
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
Yardbarker

Steph Curry Just BROKE An NBA Finals Record

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco, and Curry is off to an incredible start to the series. In the first quarter, the superstar guard made six three-pointers, which is the most...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Nba Finals#Chase Center#The Golden State Warriors#The Boston Celtics#Golden State#Oracle Arena
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green makes bold declaration ahead of Game 2 of Finals

Draymond Green, in true Draymond Green fashion, is remaining defiant despite his team’s meltdown in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors forward Green reacted to Thursday’s loss to the Boston Celtics on the latest episode of his podcast for The Volume this week. One notable moment in the episode saw Green make a bold declaration — that he would not play as poorly as he did in Game 1 again this series.
BOSTON, MA
Sportico

RBC Ends Dustin Johnson Sponsorship Deal Over LIV Event

Click here to read the full article. Royal Bank of Canada has decided to end its endorsement relationship with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and 2010 U.S. Open champ Graeme McDowell. “As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players,” the banking giant said in a statement to Sportico. “We wish them well in their future endeavours.” Johnson was the biggest name of the 42 entries announced Tuesday for the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ first event at London’s Centurion...
GOLF
Sportico

Dustin Johnson’s $200 Million in Career Earnings Poised for LIV Boost

Click here to read the full article. Dustin Johnson has always been one of the most physically gifted golfers since he joined the PGA Tour in 2007. Yet, he endured a series of near-misses at big events that put him in the dreaded “best players to never win a major” conversation. That ended in 2016, when he finally got the monkey off his back with a three-shot win at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont. The target is now back on DJ. On Tuesday, Johnson was the most surprising, and highest-profile, player among the 42 entries for the LIV Golf Invitational Series’...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Trae Young Nets $35 Million as All-NBA Media Votes Mean Dollars: Data Viz

Click here to read the full article. Contract incentives are common in professional sports. Most are small relative to the size of the overall salary: Catch 45 passes in an NFL season, earn an extra couple hundred grand, for instance.  By making the 2021-22 All-NBA third team, however, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young secured an extra $35 million over the next five seasons. The extension he signed last summer was worth a minimum of 25% of the salary cap ($172.5 million) with the potential to increase to 30% ($207 million) based on his performance this year.  Young can thank the “Derrick Rose...
NBA
Sportico

Harvard Dad Fighting Varsity Blues Case to Remain Free Amid Federal Appeal

Click here to read the full article. John Wilson, the private equity investor who received the longest prison sentence (15 months) of any parent nabbed in Operation Varsity Blues, will stay out of jail during his appeal, a federal judge in Boston held on May 19. Last fall, a jury convicted Wilson on wire fraud, bribery and false tax return charges in the wake of his paying more than $1.2 million to ensure his son and twin daughters were admitted into USC, Stanford and Harvard as members of water polo and sailing teams. Judge Nathaniel Gorton issued the order after prosecutors—who...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Warriors' clueless comments prove they don't understand these C's

For days leading into the NBA Finals, the Warriors pretended to respect the Celtics. Coach Steve Kerr waxed about the franchise's mystique. Draymond Green called Jayson Tatum one of "them guys," as in a legitimate superstar and problem. Stephen Curry proclaimed the Celtics were "an amazing test." But deep down,...
BOSTON, MA
Sportico

Sporticast: Dustin Johnson Crosses Golf’s Rubicon, SeatGeek Deal Dissolves

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including dramatic developments in professional golf. LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed challenger to the PGA Tour, recently announced the roster for its first event, and it contained one surprising name. Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is playing on the circuit, by far the highest-profile golfer to agree to spurn the traditional golf establishment in exchange for the financial benefits of the LIV offering. Johnson has already lost one endorsement—RBC, which is also...
SPORTS
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy