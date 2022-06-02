ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

 3 days ago
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - According to records obtained by the Associated Press, a San Luis woman indicted on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation to persuade voters to let her gather, and in some cases, fill out their ballots.

66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes and a second woman were indicted in December 2020 on one count of ballot abuse, a practice commonly known as “ballot harvesting”.

Fuentes is accused of collecting ballots during the 2020 primary election in violation of the law that only allows a caregiver or family member to return someone else’s early ballot, and in some cases filling them out.

The records show that fewer than a dozen ballots could be linked to fuentes. It is the only case ever brought by the Attorney General under a 2016 law, which was upheld by the U.S. Supreme court.

Investigators said it appears she used her position as a powerful figure in the heavily Mexican American community to get people to give her or others their ballots to return to the polls.

The alleged illegal ballot collection by Fuentes and her co-defendant, ALma Juarez, happened in plain sight outside a cultural center in San Luis on the day of the primary election.

Fuentes will be in court Thursday morning at Yuma County Superior Court where she may change her not guilty plea. Alma juarez awaits sentencing in two weeks after pleading guilty to a reduced charge several months ago.

Stay tuned on KYMA.com for full coverage of her hearing.

KYMA News 11

Local event to meet neighbors and discuss issues held in Yuma

Earlier Saturday at the Heritage Library in Yuma, residents were invited to a community forum to discuss local issues. The event was put on by the group Instituto, who wanted to create something for neighbors to meet each other. The post Local event to meet neighbors and discuss issues held in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Almost 15 Percent of Federal Arrests in 2020 Made at Southern Border in Arizona

According to a May report released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), of the total federal arrests made in Fiscal Year 2020, a full 56 percent of them were made in federal judicial districts at the U.S. southern border. A significant portion of those arrests – 13.6 percent – were...
kyma.com

Final stretch for Imperial County District Attorney candidates

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Candidates for district attorney across the Imperial Valley are conducting final preparations before election day. With law at the center of attention, some residents believe this may be the most important race yet. George Marquez is a candidate for the district attorney position, he says he has been receiving support from members of the community.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
