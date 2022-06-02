Kim Kardashian says she had heard about Pete Davidson's 'BDE' and was 'DTF' when she asked a 'SNL' producer for his number

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were first romantically linked in 2021. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian spoke about her boyfriend Pete Davidson on "The Kardashians" on Thursday.

Kim said after kissing him on "SNL," she decided she was "DTF" and reached out to a producer for his number.

In a confessional interview, Kim called Davidson "literally the best human being I've ever met."

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" — and it was lust at first sight, according to the reality star.

In a solo confessional interview interwoven with scenes of Kim having lunch with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian , Kim said that when she and Davidson kissed during their "Aladdin" spoof on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, she felt "a vibe."

"I was like, 'Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different,'" Kim revealed.

But Davidson didn't show up to Kim's afterparty, shown on a previous episode of the series. Still, Kim said she thought about the kiss enough that she reached out to a producer days later to get his phone number.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 Met Gala. Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty Images

"I wasn't even thinking, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking like, 'heard about this BDE, need to get out there,'" she said referencing the acronym for "big dick energy."

"I was just basically DTF," Kim added, using another acronym for "down to fuck."

By late October, People reported that Kim and Davidson were spotted holding hands at an amusement park. They didn't confirm their relationship until months later in February 2022 when Davidson referred to Kim as his girlfriend for the first time in a " People (The TV Show!) " interview.

Kim gushed about her relationship with Davidson, sharing that she cherishes the quiet moments they spend together

In "The Kardashians" episode, Kim described her relationship with Davidson as "normal."

"I never knew you can just be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym," she told Khloé and Kourtney, adding that she "never thought" Davidson was someone who went to the gym often.

Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga gown and Pete Davidson wore a Prada suit. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kim also called the comedian "literally the best human being I've ever met" on her Hulu reality show, and said his humor isn't her favorite quality about Davidson.

"People always say, 'Oh, he's so funny,'" she said in a solo interview. "That's like fourth on my list of why I like him."

Kim said Davidson "always wants the best for people, can handle anything" and "always does it with grace." She also called her boyfriend "really, really thoughtful and humble and just so genuine."

The reality star later revealed on "The Kardashians" that when rumors began that she was dating Davidson, her friend Megan Fox texted her to ask if they were true.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Gotham / Contributor / Getty ; Cindy Ord/MG21 / Contributor / Getty

Apparently, Davidson had asked Fox for Kim's number months earlier but Fox told him that there was a "better chance" that she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly would get "eaten by crocodiles" than Davidson had of "ever" getting Kim's number.

Kim took the situation into her own hands and told her sisters during lunch that she found it "refreshing" to be in a relationship where she doesn't feel the need to wear makeup all the time.

Kim began dating Davidson after her divorce from her third husband Ye, formally known as Kanye West. The former couple shares four children together.

"The Kardashians" episodes are released Thursdays on Hulu.