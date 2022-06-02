ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian says she had heard about Pete Davidson's 'BDE' and was 'DTF' when she asked a 'SNL' producer for his number

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrK0H_0fyDMvKo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468ffp_0fyDMvKo00
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were first romantically linked in 2021.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian spoke about her boyfriend Pete Davidson on "The Kardashians" on Thursday.
  • Kim said after kissing him on "SNL," she decided she was "DTF" and reached out to a producer for his number.
  • In a confessional interview, Kim called Davidson "literally the best human being I've ever met."

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" — and it was lust at first sight, according to the reality star.

In a solo confessional interview interwoven with scenes of Kim having lunch with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian , Kim said that when she and Davidson kissed during their "Aladdin" spoof on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, she felt "a vibe."

"I was like, 'Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different,'" Kim revealed.

But Davidson didn't show up to Kim's afterparty, shown on a previous episode of the series. Still, Kim said she thought about the kiss enough that she reached out to a producer days later to get his phone number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYHVO_0fyDMvKo00
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 Met Gala.

Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty Images

"I wasn't even thinking, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking like, 'heard about this BDE, need to get out there,'" she said referencing the acronym for "big dick energy."

"I was just basically DTF," Kim added, using another acronym for "down to fuck."

By late October, People reported that Kim and Davidson were spotted holding hands at an amusement park. They didn't confirm their relationship until months later in February 2022 when Davidson referred to Kim as his girlfriend for the first time in a " People (The TV Show!) " interview.

Kim gushed about her relationship with Davidson, sharing that she cherishes the quiet moments they spend together

In "The Kardashians" episode, Kim described her relationship with Davidson as "normal."

"I never knew you can just be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym," she told Khloé and Kourtney, adding that she "never thought" Davidson was someone who went to the gym often.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QP16_0fyDMvKo00
Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga gown and Pete Davidson wore a Prada suit.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kim also called the comedian "literally the best human being I've ever met" on her Hulu reality show, and said his humor isn't her favorite quality about Davidson.

"People always say, 'Oh, he's so funny,'" she said in a solo interview. "That's like fourth on my list of why I like him."

Kim said Davidson "always wants the best for people, can handle anything" and "always does it with grace." She also called her boyfriend "really, really thoughtful and humble and just so genuine."

The reality star later revealed on "The Kardashians" that when rumors began that she was dating Davidson, her friend Megan Fox texted her to ask if they were true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9FxD_0fyDMvKo00
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Gotham / Contributor / Getty ; Cindy Ord/MG21 / Contributor / Getty

Apparently, Davidson had asked Fox for Kim's number months earlier but Fox told him that there was a "better chance" that she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly would get "eaten by crocodiles" than Davidson had of "ever" getting Kim's number.

Kim took the situation into her own hands and told her sisters during lunch that she found it "refreshing" to be in a relationship where she doesn't feel the need to wear makeup all the time.

Kim began dating Davidson after her divorce from her third husband Ye, formally known as Kanye West. The former couple shares four children together.

"The Kardashians" episodes are released Thursdays on Hulu.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 38

KeepTheFaith
3d ago

She’s a poor role model for all these young people that adore her. Trash talking plastic entertainer is all. I just wanted to know the acronym meanings🤦🏻‍♀️I shoulda known from her.

Reply
27
nm156
3d ago

I get where she's coming from. She's had a high maintenance husband for so long that she wants the exact opposite extreme to decompress. But water seems it's own level. If she doesn't scale back, or if he doesn't step up, it's just a fling. I'm a dude and I've done the same thing. It'll work itself out. My money's on fling.

Reply(2)
19
B James
2d ago

It's going to be like throwing a hot dog down a cosmetically altered hallway either way... So who cares, superfan writer

Reply(1)
14
Related
realitytitbit.com

Rob isn't on The Kardashians because he's living the Dream as a 10/10 dad

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021 and KUWTK fans were heartbroken when the news broke that the family would no longer be appearing on the E! Entertainment show. However, the Kar-Jenners didn’t go away for long and had a trick up their sleeve in the form of a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians launched on April 14th, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Dtf#Khlo Kardashian#Bde
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘It breaks my heart’: Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pay tribute to victims in Texas school shooting

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have paid tribute to victims of the recent Texas school shooting in posts on their Instagram Stories.On Tuesday, a teenage gunman killed at least 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a Texas primary school.The attack comes just one week after another shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot dead, apparently by police officers at the scene. Now, Kardashian and Jenner are among the celebrities to react to the tragedy on social media.“Another school shooting, devastating,” wrote Jenner....
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Compared Kim Kardashian To Marge Simpson & Mocked Her Style After Split

Kim Kardashian opened up about her tension with estranged husband Kanye West on the latest episode of The Kardashians. The SKIMS founder, 41, explained to sister Kourtney Kardashian how Ye, 44, had a big impact on her fashion when they were married. “I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?” Kim went on to share that while the rapper did style her for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in Oct. 2021, she chose her own outfit for the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards a few weeks later. That was a big change for Kim, who admitted to Kourtney she was “so nervous” for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

439K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy