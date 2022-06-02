ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

I tried the 'whirlpool' trick for making perfect scrambled eggs, and now it's my go-to method

By Paige Bennett
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygyJa_0fyDMtZM00
Out of the methods I've tried, the whirlpool trick is one of the best ways to get perfect scrambled eggs.

Paige Bennett

Scrambled eggs are simple to make , but they aren't always easy to get right. They can be rubbery if they're cooked over heat that's even a skosh too high, but they can be goopy and runny with too low of a temperature.

I've tried many different methods for making scrambled eggs just how I like them — light yellow and fluffy with no rubbery or dry texture — but my favorite involves a boiling vortex of water.

It sounds weird, and I was pretty reluctant when I came across this egg-cooking hack online. But once I tried it, I was converted.

All you need is eggs, salt, and boiling water for this relatively simple process

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acXCx_0fyDMtZM00
I whisk the eggs in a bowl as the water starts to boil.

Paige Bennett

I start the process by bringing a pot of salted water to a boil, as if I was making pasta. Just as the water begins to boil, I crack some eggs into a separate bowl and whisk vigorously for about 30 seconds.

Then, it's time to make a whirlpool. I stir the water clockwise until it's swirling. While the water is still circling the pot, I pour in the whisked eggs and place a lid over them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yP4Et_0fyDMtZM00
Ribbons of eggs quickly swirled around the pot and cooked.

Paige Bennett

I use a glass lid to cover the pot so I can watch the action unfold as the eggs quickly turn stringy.

When I initially tried this method, I thought it was interesting to watch them cook this way, but I was worried — I didn't think eating long strands of eggs sounded particularly appealing.

After straining, these eggs come out light and fluffy with no rubbery texture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krpI7_0fyDMtZM00
I like to add some salt, pepper, and butter to my eggs for extra flavor.

Paige Bennett

After about 20 seconds, I use a strainer to lift the eggs out of the water and into a bowl.

I might have to blot a little extra water out of the eggs, but otherwise, they no longer look stringy and are actually light and fluffy .

I like to add butter, salt, and pepper to the eggs or put them on top of toast. They're creamy, they're not runny , and impressively, they don't make the bread soggy.

Even better, the clean-up process with the whirlpool trick is minimal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWZ9z_0fyDMtZM00
I might enjoy these eggs on a sandwich with cheese.

Paige Bennett

Not only do the eggs come out just to my liking and cook quickly, but also the cleanup is pretty easy. There's no need to soak and scrape away caked-on scrambled eggs from a pan.

Instead, you're just cleaning up a pan that held mostly water and a strainer — I like to spray mine down immediately after using it to prevent the eggs from sticking.

Perfect eggs and no-fuss dishwashing? I'll be boiling my scrambled eggs with the whirlpool trick from here on out.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 70

BYTE
2d ago

In less than the time it takes to boil water I can make scrambled eggs in small pan and eat them as well !

Reply
31
DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

We have hard well water and I wouldn't want to waste jugged water just for scrambled eggs, a frying pan works just fine.

Reply(4)
18
Analyzer
2d ago

Scramble them, put them in the microwave for 1 1/2 minutes and Wham-O.. ......Quick & easy cleanup and low power usage....

Reply(7)
7
Related
BGR.com

Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.
ECONOMY
recipesgram.com

Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake

This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrambled Eggs#Whirlpool#The Eggs#Raw Eggs#Food Drink
shefinds

Experts Say You Should Never Eat This One Salty Snack If You Want To Lose Weight–It Ruins Your Metabolism!

When it comes to reaching your weight loss goals, sometimes your own cravings can be your worst enemy. If you find yourself craving junk food throughout the day, you’re certainly not alone. But if you really want to see progress when you step on the scale, it’s best to limit your intake of processed, low-nutrient foods—they can do a serious number on your health.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate everything you consume daily, experts often say. Many of us sip on inflammatory beverages without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
shefinds

3 Low-Calorie Snacks You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Gaining Weight

While a balanced diet consisting of three nutritious meals each day is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle, especially if you want to lose weight, sometimes those three meals just don’t cut it. The truth is that you’re going to run into cravings between meals every now and then. That’s where healthy snacks come in.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chip Chick

Her Parents Took Her Out To A Seafood Restaurant To Celebrate Her Graduation Even Though She's Allergic To Seafood

A 21-year-old woman graduated with her master's degree last Monday, and her family all came to celebrate her graduation as a big surprise for her. Her loved ones traveled 2,000 miles to be there with her for graduation, and while she does love her family dearly, there's a reason she moved so far away from them to complete her college education.
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

Frozen foods are undeniably convenient, and help whip up a meal in a few minutes (as opposed to a few hours of preparation!). While this is fine to do once in a while, many health experts suggest not to rely on this method for every meal, as certain frozen products contain weight gain-inducing additives that could sneak in extra calories and other undesired effects without your noticing. With that said, we checked in with Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Caleb Backe, certified personal trainer and health expert, to learn more about 1 type of frozen food that could lead to weight gain if eaten often or excessively.
WEIGHT LOSS
Insider

Insider

440K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy