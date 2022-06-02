ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan + College Station Public Libraries Update on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Director Bea Saba visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the summer...

wtaw.com

kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ANNOUNCES JUNETEENTH CLOSURE

Brenham ISD has announced plans to close for the upcoming Juneteenth Holiday. The Federal Government will be observing Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. Brenham ISD will be closing all of its facilities that day. The Board of Trustees monthly meeting is being pushed back to Tuesday, June 21, at 6pm...
BRENHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Public Libraries#Library Card#Education#Wtaw#Infomaniacs
KBTX.com

Nearly 30 people in Bryan become certified backyard pitmasters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Class was in session Saturday for 26 people who wanted to become BrisketU backyard pitmaster certified. Mary Castro and her son Alex were a part of that group. “I’ve never done a brisket,” Mary Castro said. “I’m so picky when it comes to brisket. I’m a...
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Town center planned in Robinson tax zone

A town center populated by stores, restaurants, a splash zone and an assembly hall dominates a plan for Robinson to meet its development potential, all clustered strategically around City Hall and its police and fire stations. The third largest city in McLennan County has launched an ambitious plan to leverage...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Buc-ee’s creator donates $50 Million for Texas A&M program

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University has announced that former student Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, one of the university’s most successful entrepreneurs, is contributing $50 million toward establishing an academic center to serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students. “When Beaver Aplin...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Cheap family fun options in Central Texas for the summer

TEMPLE, Texas — I'm sure you've heard that inflation is making everything a little expensive these days. But have you heard about some of the cheaper ways you and the whole family can have fun in Central Texas this summer?. There's a few options in Temple and surrounding areas...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Local school safety expert reflects on lessons learned from Uvalde

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a deadly school shooting many like Johnny Price -- the owner of Big Iron School Training wonder how the shooter got into robb elementary school. Authorities initially said the shooter walked in through a side-door left open by a teacher. “That same teacher walks back...
UVALDE, TX
KBTX.com

Customer robbed outside College Station bank on Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was robbed Wednesday afternoon outside a bank building along Highway 6 in College Station, police tell KBTX. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Guaranty Bank & Trust at 2700 Earl Rudder Freeway near Harvey Mitchell Parkway. College Station police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Austin Business Journal

New street impact fees take effect June 22 in Austin — here's how they work

Starting on June 22, developers in Austin will be charged a one-time street impact fee that will fund transportation infrastructure initiatives, bringing to fruition a long-term City Hall plan. Traffic and mobility comprise one of the largest quality of life issues in Austin. And while developers are never happy about new fees, the street impact fees could simplify the traffic impact analysis process and provide more clarity upfront about how the fees will figure into final project costs.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

4 Tomball ISD students were the last victims of Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The...
KBTX.com

Do you know him? Man accused of taking antique sign from Navasota business

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A local business is looking for the person who took an antique sign from the property last weekend. The theft happened last Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m. and the suspect was captured on surveillance camera. He’s accused of taking a Texaco sign from the side of a building that’s about 6ft x 4ft in size. Witnesses said they last saw the man driving away on Highway 105 towards Brenham with the sign on top of his vehicle.
NAVASOTA, TX
yieldpro.com

The Multifamily Group sells 374 beds in Waco, Texas

The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced this week that it had facilitated the sale of Heritage Quarters, a mid-rise 374-bed student housing apartment in Waco, Texas. Danny Wieland represented the seller, and Paul Yazbeck represented the buyer, Productive Capital Associates. “We helped our buyer...
WACO, TX

