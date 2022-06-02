Bryan + College Station Public Libraries Update on WTAW

Brenham ISD has announced plans to close for the upcoming Juneteenth Holiday. The Federal Government will be observing Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. Brenham ISD will be closing all of its facilities that day. The Board of Trustees monthly meeting is being pushed back to Tuesday, June 21, at 6pm...
College Station city council members decide to hold a future workshop about the continued effort of a local non profit agency to create transitional housing for 18 to 25 year olds who age out of the foster care system. At the council’s last meeting, the board president of Unlimited Potential,...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan physician and leader with the Texas A&M Health Science Center is facing legal trouble after police say he pointed a gun at a moving company employee last summer. Dr. Grady “Sam” Hogue was arrested on Wednesday, May 25 following a year-long investigation for...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Class was in session Saturday for 26 people who wanted to become BrisketU backyard pitmaster certified. Mary Castro and her son Alex were a part of that group. “I’ve never done a brisket,” Mary Castro said. “I’m so picky when it comes to brisket. I’m a...
A town center populated by stores, restaurants, a splash zone and an assembly hall dominates a plan for Robinson to meet its development potential, all clustered strategically around City Hall and its police and fire stations. The third largest city in McLennan County has launched an ambitious plan to leverage...
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University has announced that former student Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, one of the university’s most successful entrepreneurs, is contributing $50 million toward establishing an academic center to serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students. “When Beaver Aplin...
TEMPLE, Texas — I'm sure you've heard that inflation is making everything a little expensive these days. But have you heard about some of the cheaper ways you and the whole family can have fun in Central Texas this summer?. There's a few options in Temple and surrounding areas...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a deadly school shooting many like Johnny Price -- the owner of Big Iron School Training wonder how the shooter got into robb elementary school. Authorities initially said the shooter walked in through a side-door left open by a teacher. “That same teacher walks back...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was robbed Wednesday afternoon outside a bank building along Highway 6 in College Station, police tell KBTX. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Guaranty Bank & Trust at 2700 Earl Rudder Freeway near Harvey Mitchell Parkway. College Station police...
Starting on June 22, developers in Austin will be charged a one-time street impact fee that will fund transportation infrastructure initiatives, bringing to fruition a long-term City Hall plan. Traffic and mobility comprise one of the largest quality of life issues in Austin. And while developers are never happy about new fees, the street impact fees could simplify the traffic impact analysis process and provide more clarity upfront about how the fees will figure into final project costs.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The killing of a grandfather and his four grandsons at their Centerville ranch has left Tomball residents shaken, as they rally around the well-known family who are active in an area church and on local baseball fields. Mark Collins,...
Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The...
TOMBALL, Texas — A family in the Tomball area is dealing with unimaginable grief after five family members, including four Tomball ISD students, were found murdered in a home near Centerville. The victims were killed by escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, according to the Leon County Sheriff. The convicted murderer...
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas will celebrate its 52nd Annual PowWow on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4. The Tribe invites members of the East Texas community to join Tribal citizens for food, music and dancing, as well as an opportunity to learn more about Native American culture. A PowWow is...
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A local business is looking for the person who took an antique sign from the property last weekend. The theft happened last Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m. and the suspect was captured on surveillance camera. He’s accused of taking a Texaco sign from the side of a building that’s about 6ft x 4ft in size. Witnesses said they last saw the man driving away on Highway 105 towards Brenham with the sign on top of his vehicle.
The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced this week that it had facilitated the sale of Heritage Quarters, a mid-rise 374-bed student housing apartment in Waco, Texas. Danny Wieland represented the seller, and Paul Yazbeck represented the buyer, Productive Capital Associates. “We helped our buyer...
We’re welcoming Independence Day the right way in Killeen, Texas this with the Independence Day Extravaganza taking place on July 2nd from 4 PM to 10 PM. The party in Downtown Killeen will feature music, food trucks, fun activities for the kiddos, and of course to celebrate independence the American way, they will literally end the night with a bang - fireworks!
