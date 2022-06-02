Bryan + College Station Public Libraries Update on WTAW

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A local business is looking for the person who took an antique sign from the property last weekend. The theft happened last Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m. and the suspect was captured on surveillance camera. He’s accused of taking a Texaco sign from the side of a building that’s about 6ft x 4ft in size. Witnesses said they last saw the man driving away on Highway 105 towards Brenham with the sign on top of his vehicle.

NAVASOTA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO