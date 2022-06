SparkCharge has a full battery now. The startup company raised $23 million in Series A funding, co-led by investors Tale Venture Partners and Pendulum. SparkCharge was founded in Syracuse but came to Buffalo in 2019 after winning the $1 million grand prize in the 43North business competition. SparkCharge’s flagship product is a portable electric vehicle charger called the Roadie, with an app called Currently that allows vehicle owners to have that service delivered to their location.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO