Glastonbury, CT

Woman faces assault charge in what victim called an accident

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

A Glastonbury woman is charged with second-degree assault in the wounding of a man — including a deep cut to his right hand — even though he told police at first that the injury was an accident and later said he couldn’t remember what happened.

That’s according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Detective Christopher Kopencey that formed the basis for the arrest of the woman, Vanessa Marie Nunez, 33, of 12 Salem Court.

Nunez is free on $60,000 bond.

Glastonbury police were called to the Salem Court apartment building around 12:07 a.m. March 25, when a neighbor reported hearing a woman in an upstairs apartment screaming for help and yelling, “I don’t even know you,” Kopencey reported.

The detective went on to report the following:

Two officers entered the building and found a man walking unsteadily down the stairs with blood covering both his arms.

“I woke up, she lacerated my arm,” the man told the officers. “I came over here to hang out, and that’s it.”

Later, as officers bandaged his hand, the man said, “There was no argument” and “no fight.” He said that the woman he was visiting, whom he identified as “Vanessa,” had accidentally cut him when “walking by with a knife.”

A police officer told the man that the severity of the wound indicated that it was intentional, but he held to his account.

Police eventually made contact with Nunez, who denied knowing who the wounded man was and gave an account police questioned. She said she was in bed before the incident, even though she was fully dressed and wearing shoes.

At least one officer believed she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs because she spoke in “a racing, disorganized manner.”

When the wounded man was re-interviewed at Hartford Hospital, he said Nunez was a friend from high school and that they were just “hanging out” at her apartment and another apartment on the same floor that she was watching over.

When Kopencey asked about his injuries — which included a 7-inch superficial cut on his back and a second, less serious cut on his right hand — the man repeatedly said he didn’t remember what happened. Eventually, he stopped responding and just stared at the detective or off into the room.

A hospital staff member quoted the man as saying he was drinking and smoking PCP with a woman who suddenly cut him.

In subsequent searches of the two apartments, police found large amounts of blood and “paraphernalia consistent with drug use,” the detective reported.

The man’s injuries “were clearly inconsistent with self-inflicted wounds,” Kopencey wrote, adding that Nunez “provided a story to police that could not be corroborated.

“There were no signs of forced entry into Nunez’s apartment or that of a violent struggle as Nunez had no injuries of her own,” the detective added.

Police took Nunez into custody on the night of the incident, then released her based on the wounded man’s statements. But Kopencey’s affidavit persuaded Judge Hope C. Seeley to sign an arrest warrant, and Nunez was arrested three days later.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
394
Post
1M+
Views
