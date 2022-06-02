ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Inflation predicted to not influence KC housing market

By Daniela Leon
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279gHh_0fyDJfUd00

Despite inflation hitting a 40-year high and gas prices predicted to rise to $5 a gallon by the middle of summer, Kansas City real estate agents don't think the housing market will be heavily impacted.

Missouri Realtors released its report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of April. According to their findings, there was a slight decrease in the number of homes sold, but houses continue to sell at higher rates compared to last year. The average price of a home is $285,764, a 12.2% increase from last year.

Kansas saw similar trends. The statewide average sale price in April was $284,455, a 10.5% increase compared to last year.

KSHB 41 News compared two homes recently in Kansas and Missouri. A home on 49th and Paseo in Missouri was listed on Zillow for more than $205,000, and a similar home on Glenwood Street in Mission, Kansas, was listed on Zillow for more than $189,00.

Heather Bortnick with the Koehler Bortnick team says homes are being underpriced to get multiple bids in and sell the home quicker.

“I have found that a lot of agents are pricing their properties aggressively,” Bortnick explained. “They're wanting for people to make multiple bids because a lot of the sellers don't want their houses to stay on the market for an extended period of time.”

Bortnick and her team sell homes in both Kansas and Missouri. They recently took reign over a home in Leawood’s Hallbrook neighborhood and listed it at $1.8 million, confident it’ll sell fast.

She says despite the current state of the economy, gas prices in both Kansas and Missouri are lower compared to other states. Plus, Bortnick adds commutes are shorter across the metro, so despite the increase in home values, price tags for homes in the Midwest remain low.

Even mortgage rates, although they are increasing, are still down.

“I think it's becoming more stabilized, and I think it’s people are becoming a little bit more comfortable with what mortgage rates are, what their jobs are, whether they're working from home, and I feel like it's a really good time. But because if rates are going to go up at all, now's a good time to get in the market,” Bortnick said.

Rent prices are also seeing an increase across the board. A new report by research company Clever claims nationwide rent prices are rising four times faster than income, and Kansas City is not immune.

“I have found this has really helped the housing market stay afloat because I don't know why somebody would rent when they can own their own property, and then they could put a little sweat equity into their house and then they could turn around and sell it in a couple years and make some money on it,” Bortnick said.

The pandemic also opened the doors for remote work which Bortnick says generated interest in wanting to become a homeowner with people looking for houses that offer office space.

“I think COVID has done nothing for real estate but be its friend," she said. "I mean, a lot of people are looking at where they're living and they want to love where they live. So they're either selling or they're renovating because they're spending so much time in their homes.”

However, the renovation industry is being impacted by changes in the economy. People looking to fix their homes are having to pay more and wait longer due to supply chain issues.

Bortnick advises buying now while one can.

“I think now is the time to get into the market," Bortnick said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Kansas City, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
1070 KHMO-AM

A Website claims they found the Best Donuts in all of Missouri

Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Inflation#Real Estate Brokerage#Kc#Missouri Realtors#Zillow
tonyskansascity.com

Taxpayers In The Dotte Funding Sketchy Rock Island Party Place

Sorry but this scheme looks like the latest addition to the UG's long list of local economic FAIL. Sadly, broke-ass taxpayers who can't afford the fancy parties host at this place are now stuck paying the bill . . . Take a peek . . . "At an Economic and...
hiawathaworldonline.com

Lowest-earning counties in Kansas

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wibwnewsnow.com

Two Cities in Kansas Rank in “Top Cities for Families”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American moves 11.7 times in their lifetime…but the decision as to where to move has many factors. In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, the financial website WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

'It's ridiculous:' Gasoline prices spike again in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sammie Riddell and Stacey Garrison Mann bought gas Friday, but they didn't fill up their vehicle. They stopped at $20. "It's ridiculous. It's hard to survive alone without the gas prices going up," said Stacey Garrison. The couple is planning to tie the knot in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Grandparents Hate Guns?!?

A smallish protest earned quite a bit of local media coverage as old school denizens offered their perspective on a longstanding American problem. Here's part of the story that mostly discounts legions of Midwest grandparents who love their guns . . . Collectively, the participants have seen decades of how...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Forecast for 06.05.2022

Showers and weakening storms will move across Southeast Kansas Sunday morning, but we’ll see dry time and some sunshine into the afternoon as we warm into the lower 80s. More rain is on the way early Monday morning as we cool into the middle to upper 60s.
KANSAS STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy