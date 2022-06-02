Voorheesville Public Library news: Free concert: Wright-Quigley Duo

J oin us for a free concert in the library community room, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9.

The Wright-Quigley Duo will perform works for flute and guitar written by composers from the 19th century up to the present day, including works by Giuliani, Ibert, Pujol, and more.

This performance is sponsored by the Start UP New York grant, administered by the Arts Center of the Capital Region and the Jim Clark Community Performance Fund and the Albany Musicians Association, Local 14, AFM. No registration needed.

Voorheesville Walking Tour

Join Voorheesville Village Historian, Dennis Sullivan, at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 18, and see our village streets as never before.

This walking tour will begin at the Elementary School, and conclude with refreshments at the Rail Trail pavilion on Grove St. Individual registration is required.

Bead Creative

Teens and adults are invited to register for this 2 p.m. event on Wednesday, June 22.

You can start with an easy project, get help from experts, and use our supplies and tools. Your only investment is your time.

Beginning Birding

Join Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center guides on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 a.m., for this one hour beginner’s lesson on birding. This tour is suitable for adults and seniors. Subject to cancellation due to weather. Meet at Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center, located at 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville NY 12180. Please register.

Registering: You can register in person, by phone (518-765-2791) or using our online calendar at http://voorheesvillelibrary.org/calendar.asp. You do NOT need to be a resident of Voorheesville to attend a program.

— Lynn Kohler