ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorheesville, NY

Voorheesville Public Library news: Free concert: Wright-Quigley Duo

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGItO_0fyDJTqn00

J oin us for a free concert in the library community room, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9.

The Wright-Quigley Duo will perform works for flute and guitar written by composers from the 19th century up to the present day, including works by Giuliani, Ibert, Pujol, and more.

This performance is sponsored by the Start UP New York grant, administered by the Arts Center of the Capital Region and the Jim Clark Community Performance Fund and the Albany Musicians Association, Local 14, AFM. No registration needed.

Voorheesville Walking Tour

Join Voorheesville Village Historian, Dennis Sullivan, at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 18, and see our village streets as never before.

This walking tour will begin at the Elementary School, and conclude with refreshments at the Rail Trail pavilion on Grove St. Individual registration is required.

Bead Creative

Teens and adults are invited to register for this 2 p.m. event on Wednesday, June 22.

You can start with an easy project, get help from experts, and use our supplies and tools. Your only investment is your time.

Beginning Birding

Join Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center guides on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 a.m., for this one hour beginner’s lesson on birding. This tour is suitable for adults and seniors. Subject to cancellation due to weather. Meet at Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center, located at 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville NY 12180. Please register.

Registering: You can register in person, by phone (518-765-2791) or using our online calendar at http://voorheesvillelibrary.org/calendar.asp. You do NOT need to be a resident of Voorheesville to attend a program.

— Lynn Kohler

Comments / 0

Related
Saratogian

Yaddo to open historic gardens after pandemic-related closure

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Following more than a year of pandemic-related closure, Yaddo is set to reopen its historic gardens to the public starting Monday, June 6. Kicking off with a poetry event included in the city-wide All Together Now arts festival this weekend, the gardens will once again be open for regular public access seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Treadwell, NY
City
Voorheesville, NY
State
New York State
Adirondack Explorer

Word of Life Lodge center of a $21 million project

Developers plan family destination in Schroon Lake. The family vacation destination used by visitors to Schroon Lake over decades will be reopened after renovations as part of a $21 million project led by a Saratoga Springs construction company operator. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deal because state funds will be...
SCHROON LAKE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Clark
Person
Dennis Sullivan
Troy Record

Cafe Yes series to kick off at Paine Castle in downtown Troy

TROY, N.Y. — A new event series called Cafe Yes is kicking off this week, offering a program that aims to inform, entertain and inspire action. The free event is scheduled for 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6 at the historic Paine Castle, located at 49 Second St. in downtown Troy.
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

St. Peter’s Church in Saratoga Receives Sacred Sites Grant

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 18 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $271,250 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State, including $21,000 to St. Peter’s Church in Saratoga Springs to help fund slate roof replacement and architectural services for the project. The main...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Wright Quigley#Afm#Voorheesville Walking#Bead Creative Teens#Voorheesville Ny 12180
vigourtimes.com

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany names new CEO

ALBANY – On Tuesday, Sister Betsy Van Deusen, CSJ, coordinated her 244th Catholic Charities drive-through food pantry – and her last one before she becomes Catholic Charities’ CEO in July. Once again, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will partner with the Regional Food Bank of...
ALBANY, NY
saratogaliving.com

5 Festive Galas Coming to Saratoga in June

Summer may not officially start until the end of this month, but Saratoga summer is in full swing. This month will see the return of a few favorite fundraisers (and of our beloved Yaddo Gardens!), so grab your family and friends and kick off the Spa City’s most lively time of the year with cocktails, live music and some good ol’ summer fun!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Not a Deer? Many Perplexed by Silly-Looking Animal in Albany

When a woman shared this photo of an odd-looking animal she photographed in Albany, conspiracy theorists went nuts!. It's cute, albeit silly-looking, and it's definitely a deer...right?. Okay so maybe the answer is obvious - maybe it's not. But either way, this derpy-looking animal that was recently photographed by an...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Troy Record

Mayor Madden announces successful prosecution of Newrez LLC

TROY, N.Y. — Mayor Patrick Madden recently announced the City’s Zombie Property Enforcement Initiative has successfully prosecuted loan servicer NewRez, LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing – the owner of 660 4th St., an unsafe/vacant zombie property located in the city’s South Troy neighborhood – utilizing New York State’s “Zombie Law.” NewRez LLC was ordered to demolish the property which began on Wednesday, May 25.
TROY, NY
WBEC AM

Over 10 Western MA Eateries Receive Glowing Reviews by Travel + Leisure Magazine

There's a reason why Berkshire County is America's Cultural Resort. The Berkshires is a magnet and a vacation destination for tourists, prospective second homeowners, and folks who want to make a fresh start. It's no surprise that city folks from Boston, New York, and everywhere else want to move to Berkshire County and soak in everything the Berkshires have to offer.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy