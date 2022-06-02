ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious about real estate in Hampton Roads? Better Business Network to hold lunch and learn event

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Curious about real estate in Hampton Roads?

Barbara Sgueglia, the chairman of the board for the Hampton Roads Realtors Association, will speak at a Better Business Network lunch on Tuesday, July 12. She'll cover topics like:

  • Where does the market currently stand?
  • What's going to happen next?
  • What makes a successful agent?
  • What's trending in commercial real estate?
  • How to be competitive in this market?

The lunch will be held at the Westin Town Center in Virginia Beach. Registration for the lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and the event will take place between noon and 2 p.m.

If you're interested in attending, you must RSVP by Friday, July 1.

To register, email rsvp@wtkr.com or call (757) 446-1348.

Seating is limited — reserve your spot today.

